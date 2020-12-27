N. Arizona goes up against Gonzaga

Sports

Northern Arizona (1-5) vs. Gonzaga (7-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and Gonzaga both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad earned a victory in their last game. Gonzaga earned a 98-75 win in Fort Worth over Virginia on Saturday, while Northern Arizona won 68-65 at Denver on Tuesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi have combined to account for 56 percent of Gonzaga’s scoring this season. For Northern Arizona, Luke Avdalovic, Jay Green and Nik Mains have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Cameron Shelton has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Gonzaga’s Kispert has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 52 percent of them, and is 14 of 23 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lumberjacks. Gonzaga has 69 assists on 107 field goals (64.5 percent) over its past three games while Northern Arizona has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 95.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs second among Division 1 teams. The Northern Arizona defense has allowed 79.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 220th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com