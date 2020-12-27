Conference play starts for Fresno State, CSU

Sports

Fresno State (2-0, 0-0) vs. Colorado State (3-1, 0-0)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and Colorado State meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Fresno State finished with seven wins and 11 losses, while Colorado State won 11 games and lost seven.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Junior Ballard and Orlando Robinson have led the Bulldogs. Ballard has averaged 17 points, six rebounds and two steals while Robinson has recorded 15 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. The Rams have been led by sophomores David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens, who are averaging 15.3 and 15.3 points, respectively.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. Stevens has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STINGY STATE: Fresno State has held opposing teams to 56 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

