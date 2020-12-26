Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Bucs clinch playoff berth

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be part of the NFC postseason.

The Bucs have ended a 12-season playoff drought by racking up a team-record 588 yards in a 47-7 pounding of the Lions.

Tom Brady threw for four touchdowns before sitting out the second half. He was 22 of 27 for 348 yards to help Tampa Bay go ahead, 34-0, the largest halftime lead in franchise history.

Blaine Gabbert came in and hit Rob Gronkowski for a 25-yard score on his first snap. Gabbert added another scoring strike to Mike Evans as the Bucs improved to 10-5.

The Lions played most of the game without quarterback Matthew Stafford because of an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have damaged the Cardinals’ playoff hopes.

Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes and Jeff Wilson ran for 183 yards as San Francisco surprised Arizona’s 20-12.

The Niners came up with two big defensive stops late in the fourth quarter, including Ahkello Witherspoon’s interception of Kyler Murray’s pass in the end zone.

The 8-7 Cardinals no longer control their own destiny in the playoff race. If the Bears win their final two games, they will reach the playoffs because of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals.

NFL-NEWS

COVID-19 decimates Browns’ roster ahead of Jets game

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be very short-handed as they try to wrap up an AFC playoff berth against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Missing will be their four wide receivers and a pair of linebackers due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Browns delayed their flight to the New York area after starting linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive. Contact tracing led the team to put receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge on the list, knocking them out of the game.

Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips may have started for Goodson until he also landed on the COVID-19 list.

The Browns will have rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills as they try to lock up their first playoff appearance since 2002. Wills had been placed on the COVID list this week after having close contact with a person outside the organization.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— Packers center Corey Linsley has been activated from injured reserve after missing his team’s past three games with a knee injury. Linsley had started in 68 consecutive regular-season games before getting hurt in a win over the Bears on Nov. 29.

— The Jets activated running back La’Mical Perine from injured reserve after the rookie missed four games with a high ankle sprain. Perine is second on the team with 202 yards rushing.

— Phillip Lindsay’s injury-marred season is over after the Broncos placed him on injured reserve Saturday. Lindsay ran for just over 500 yards and scored just one touchdown this season despite dealing with several injuries, including turf toe, a concussion, and hip and knee ailments.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-UTAH-DEATH

University: Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead

DALLAS (AP) — University of Utah officials say star freshman running back Ty Jordan has died.

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the Mesquite, Texas, native’s death.

The school announced Jordan’s death a day after the 19 year old was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE

Ragin’ Cajuns, Panthers get bowl wins

UNDATED (AP) — Sixteenth-ranked Louisiana-Lafayette and Georgia State were Saturday’s bowl game winners.

Trey Ragas scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left to send the Ragin’ Cajuns past UTSA, 31-24 in the First Responder Bowl. The Cajuns wasted a 24-7 lead before embarking on a 12-point, 72-yard TD drive.

Levi Lewis had first-half touchdown passes of 15 and 10 yards for Louisiana-Lafayette.

Redshirt freshman Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl. Destin Coates added 117 yards and a touchdown rushing for the Panthers, who scored TDs on four straight first-half possessions.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

QB D’Eriq King says he’s returning to Hurricanes in 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has announced he is returning for another senior season. He’s taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

King initially transferred to Miami with the hope of competing for championships. His latest decision likely means that Miami will enter next season as a top contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league that sent Clemson and Notre Dame into this season’s College Football Playoff.

TOP-25 MEN’S BASKETBALL

Virginia “D” no match for Gonzaga’s “O”

UNDATED (AP) — Virginia has owned one of the very best defenses in men’s college basketball over the last two years. Gonzaga wasn’t impressed.

Corey Kispert and Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) combined for 61 points as the top-ranked Bulldogs clobbered the No. 16 Cavaliers, 98-75 at Charlottesville. Kispert established career highs by nailing nine 3-pointers and scoring 32 points. Timme added a career-best 29 points with eight rebounds to help the Zags move to 7-0.

Gonzaga shot 60% against a Virginia team that hadn’t allowed an opponent to hit more than 40% of its shots. The Zags almost became the first team in 10 years to score 100 points against the Cavaliers.

Elsewhere in top-25 men’s basketball:

— Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Caleb Mills furnished seven of his 12 points in the closing minutes, helping No. 6 Houston escape with a 63-54 win at UCF. The Cougars held the Knights to one field goal over the final 8:50 and shot 11-for-11 from the line in the last 2 1/2 minutes to improve to 7-0.

— Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh doh-SOO’-moo) scored 30 points and Kofi Cockburn added 15 with 15 rebounds as No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana, 69-60. The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel the Illini’s 14-0 run.

— Northwestern is 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time in 53 years after Miller Kopp scored 23 points and Boo Buie (BOO’-ee) had 14 in a 71-70 downing of No. 23 Ohio State. Pete Nance added 10 points to the Wildcats’ fourth win in a row.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Hawks look sharp again

UNDATED (AP) — There could be some hope for Atlanta Hawks fans if the team’s first two games are any indication.

Trae Young scored eight straight points down the stretch and finished with 36 as the Hawks beat the Grizzlies, 122-112 and improved to 2-0. Rookie Nathan Knight added 14 points, going 4 of 5 from the field and 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.

Kevin Huerter (HUR’-tur) added 21 points for the Hawks, who also opened last season with back-to-back wins before losing 16 of their next 18.

NBA-WARRIORS-CURRY

Curry drains 105 straight treys in shootaround

CHICAGO (AP) — Stephen Curry must have figured it was time to hone his long-range shooting after an unimpressive 19-point performance against the Bucks on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors guard nailed 105 straight 3-pointers in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Bulls in Chicago. The Warriors captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls’ practice facility.

Curry’s shots were counted by his longtime shooting man, assistant Bruce Fraser. Coach Steve Kerr didn’t see the 3-point barrage but said the feat should be entered into the Guinness Book of World Records.

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

UNDATED (AP) — Things have been coming in fours for LeBron James this year.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward is the third person to be named The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year four times, joining Tiger Woods and Lance Armstrong. The honor comes after James earned his fourth NBA title and fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy in leading the Lakers to the crown.

MLB-NEWS

Rangers sign Arihara

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to a two-year, $6 million after paying a $1.2 million posting fee for the right-hander.

Arihara spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. The 28-year-old Arihara was 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 starts for Hokkaido during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Japan.