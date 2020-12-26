Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Buccaneers blow out Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Detroit Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

The Bucs set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL’s second-longest postseason drought behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that can end Sunday.

Tampa Bay rested Brady while they were ahead 34-0, Tampa’s largest halftime lead in franchise history. Blaine Gabbert threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski on his first snap, one play after Detroit running back D’Andre Swift fumbled, and a 22-yard pass to Mike Evans later in the third quarter.

Brady was 22 of 27 for 348 yards with a mix of passes deep down the field and darts in traffic. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw touchdown passes to Gronkowski, Evans, Chris Godwin, who made a one-handed catch, and Antonio Brown from 33, 27, 7 and 12 yards.

The 43-year-old Brady, who split time with Drew Henson in college at Michigan, started his 298th game to tie Brett Favre’s record for an NFL quarterback and played in his 300th game.

The Lions were without interim coach Darrell Bevell because of of COVID-19 contact tracing and Matthew Stafford went out with an ankle injury.

NFL-NEWS

Browns delay flight after player tests positive for COVID-19, Goodson out

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 list in advance of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Per current NFL rules, Goodson will miss Cleveland’s final two regular-season games.

The team delayed its flight to the New York area after learning of Goodson’s positive test to conduct contact tracing. The Browns will have rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills as they try to lock up their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Wills had been placed on the COVID list this week after having close contact with a person outside the organization. The Browns can make the playoffs with a win and a loss by Indianapolis, Miami or Baltimore.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley has been activated from injured reserve after missing his team’s past three games. The Packers have added him to the injury report with no game status designation for their Sunday night game with the Tennessee Titans. Linsley had started in 68 consecutive regular-season games before going on injured reserve Dec. 5. Linsley suffered a knee injury Nov. 29 as the Packers were defeating the Chicago Bears 41-25.

— The New York Jets activated running back La’Mical Perine from injured reserve after the rookie missed four games with a high ankle sprain. Perine is second on the team with 202 yards rushing and rejoins a Jets backfield that includes Frank Gore, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams. New York also promoted linebackers Sharif Finch and Brady Sheldon from the practice squad and added linebacker Noah Dawkins from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. All three are eligible to play against Cleveland. The Jets are short-handed at the linebacker spot after Jordan Jenkins and Harvey Langi were recently placed on injured reserve.

— Phillip Lindsay’s injury-marred season is over after the Broncos placed him on injured reserve Saturday. The third-year running back’s time in Denver might also be over as he becomes a restricted free agent in the offseason. Lindsay ran for just over 500 yards and scored just one touchdown this season. He dealt with several injuries including turf toe, a concussion, and hip and knee ailments. Lindsay ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in Denver, but found himself the second option after Melvin Gordon signed as a free agent in 2020.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Rockets set to go into opener with 9 available players

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Rockets are preparing to have only nine available players, James Harden among them, for their first two games of the season because of ongoing quarantine issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockets play their opener in Portland today and visit Denver on Monday. They will be without John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Mason Jones for those games, all listed as out by the Rockets with “health and safety protocols” as the reason.

Those four players, if they return negative tests, should be cleared to return when Houston plays at home against Sacramento this coming Thursday.

NBA-SCHEDULE

10-game schedule

UNDATED (AP) — After five games on Christmas Day, the NBA is offering 10 this evening. The action started at 5 p.m. Eastern in Memphis, where the Grizzlies are facing the Atlanta Hawks.

Kevin Love will be back in Cleveland’s starting lineup against the Pistons after the star forward missed the season opener with a calf injury. Love had been sidelined since getting hurt in an exhibition game Dec. 12. He got kicked in the calf and his leg was swollen from his knee to Achilles tendon. He wanted to play in Wednesday’s game against Charlotte, but the team decided two more days of rest would help. The Cavs’ game in Detroit will also be center Andre Drummond’s first game against the Pistons since they traded him to Cleveland in February.

Charlotte is home tonight against, Oklahoma City, while the Wizards and Magic will be on the court in Washington, the Knicks host the 76ers at Madison Square Garden and the Pacers play the Bulls in Chicago.

San Antonio plays its home opener this evening against the Toronto Raptors, while the Timberwolves are in Utah, Houston visits Portland and Sacramento welcomes the Phoenix Suns.

UTAH-FOOTBALL-DEATH

University: Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead

DALLAS (AP) — University of Utah officials say star freshman running back Ty Jordan has died.

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the Mesquite, Texas, native’s death.

The school announced Jordan’s death a day after the 19 year old was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement that “words cannot express the devastation and heartache” that the team is feeling about Jordan’s death.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE

No. 9 Coastal Carolina, No. 23 Liberty meet in Cure Bowl

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of strong running offenses will be on display when ninth-ranked and unbeaten Coastal Carolina faces No. 23 Liberty in the Cure Bowl tonight.

Running back CJ Marable has rushed for 844 yards and 12 touchdowns for Coastal Carolina.

Liberty features former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, who has thrown for 2,040 yards while also gaining a team-leading 807 yards on the ground.

The game could come down to which defense has the most success controlling the line of scrimmage. Liberty is eighth in the nation in rushing. Coastal Carolina is 15th.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

QB D’Eriq King says he’s returning to Hurricanes in 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — D’Eriq King transferred to Miami with the hope of competing for championships. He’s staying with the same hope for 2021.

The Hurricanes’ quarterback has announced he is returning for another senior season, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

His decision likely means that Miami will enter next season as a top contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league that sent Clemson and Notre Dame into this season’s College Football Playoff.

T-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over most recent champ Virginia, 98-75

UNDATED (AP) — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion, on Saturday.

Kispert was 9 of 13 from long range, including one about a foot from the midcourt logo followed immediately by another from several feet behind the arc in the year-old Fort Worth arena that is supposed to host the American Athletic Conference tournament in March.

Drew Timme also had a career high with 29 points and led the Zags with eight rebounds. Gonzaga now has the nation’s longest neutral-site winning streak at seven games and has beaten four ranked opponents before the start of conference play for the first time in school history.

In other college basketball action:

— Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Caleb Mills delivered seven of his 12 points in the closing minutes to help sixth-ranked Houston pull away to a 63-54 victory over UCF. The Cougars overcame cold shooting by holding UCF to one field goal over the final eight minutes to improve to 7-0 and deny the Knights a second win over a Top 25 opponent in a week. As good as Houston was defensively down the stretch, though, UCF was just as tough on the Cougars. Mills was the only Houston player to score from the field in the final seven minutes.

— Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana 69-60. The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel Illinois’ 14-0 run. Andre Curbelo added five assists for Illinois. Armaan Franklin led Indiana with 23 points, and big man Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11. Neither team could find the basket in the first three minutes of the game, and the Hoosiers went on a 7-0 run while Illinois went 0 for 7 from the field. Following a 6-0 Illini run, both teams settled in and traded baskets for most of the opening frame.

— Miller Kopp scored 23 points, Boo Buie had 14 and Northwestern beat No. 23 Ohio State 71-70. Pete Nance added 10 points for the Wildcats, who won their fourth straight. E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 15 points. Kyle Young added 14 points and Seth Towns had 11 for the Buckeyes, who had won two straight and four of five. Northwestern is 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1967-68 season. The Wildcats were 3-17 in the league last season.

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James’ on-court performance this year was spectacular again.

A fourth NBA title and fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy were his, as he lifted the Los Angeles Lakers back atop the basketball world. And after a year that also included brilliant off-court work, James was announced Saturday as the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time.

Tiger Woods and Lance Armstrong are the only other men to win the AP award four times.

MLB-NEWS

Rangers sign Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to $6M contract

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to a $6 million, two-year contract.

The Rangers paid a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara, who can earn $50,000 in performance bonuses each year.

The right-hander spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. The 28-year-old Arihara was 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 starts for Hokkaido during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Japan. He led the Pacific League with three complete games and was second in innings.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says the team isn’t ruling out a reunion with Ryan Zimmerman after acquiring slugger Josh Bell to play first base this week. The Nationals acquired Bell, a 2019 All-Star, from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday for two pitching prospects, and Bell was introduced to Washington reporters on a video call Saturday. Rizzo praised the switch-hitting Bell for his talent and his makeup, saying the 28-year-old “exemplifies everything we’re trying to do here in Washington.” Bell batted .277 with 37 homers and 116 RBIs but struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

NHL NEWS

Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with C Soderberg

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and free-agent center Carl Soderberg have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract.

The move bolsters Chicago’s forward depth after it lost Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander to injuries.

The 35-year-old Soderberg had 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for Arizona last season. Soderberg also appeared in nine postseason games, collecting a goal and an assist.

Soderberg has 103 goals and 177 assists in 552 regular-season games with the Bruins, Avalanche and Coyotes.