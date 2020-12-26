Sports

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James’ on-court performance this year was spectacular again.

A fourth NBA title and fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy were his, as he lifted the Los Angeles Lakers back atop the basketball world. And after a year that also included brilliant off-court work, James was announced Saturday as the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time.

Tiger Woods and Lance Armstrong are the only other men to win the AP award four times.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Buccaneers blow out Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Detroit Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

The Bucs set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL’s second-longest postseason drought behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that can end Sunday.

Tampa Bay rested Brady while they were ahead 34-0, Tampa’s largest halftime lead in franchise history. Blaine Gabbert threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski on his first snap, one play after Detroit running back D’Andre Swift fumbled, and a 22-yard pass to Mike Evans later in the third quarter.

Brady was 22 of 27 for 348 yards with a mix of passes deep down the field and darts in traffic. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw touchdown passes to Gronkowski, Evans, Chris Godwin, who made a one-handed catch, and Antonio Brown from 33, 27, 7 and 12 yards.

The 43-year-old Brady, who split time with Drew Henson in college at Michigan, started his 298th game to tie Brett Favre’s record for an NFL quarterback and played in his 300th game.

The Lions were without interim coach Darrell Bevell because of of COVID-19 contact tracing and Matthew Stafford went out with an ankle injury.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Browns delay flight after player tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns delayed their flight to the New York area for Sunday’s game against the Jets to conduct contact tracing after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team issued a statement announcing the positive test and said it has closed its facility for tracing.

The Browns had been scheduled to leave Cleveland at 2:45 p.m., but players have been told to stay home until the tracing is finished.

The player who tested positive wasn’t immediately identified.

The Browns are closing in on their first playoff appearance since 2002 and can potentially clinch a berth with a win over the Jets.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Rockets set to go into opener with 9 available players

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Rockets are preparing to have only nine available players, James Harden among them, for their first two games of the season because of ongoing quarantine issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockets play their opener in Portland today and visit Denver on Monday. They will be without John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Mason Jones for those games, all listed as out by the Rockets with “health and safety protocols” as the reason.

Those four players, if they return negative tests, should be cleared to return when Houston plays at home against Sacramento this coming Thursday.

NBA-SCHEDULE

10-game schedule

UNDATED (AP) — After five games on Christmas Day, the NBA is offering 10 this evening. The action starts at 5 p.m. Eastern in Memphis, where the Grizzlies face the Atlanta Hawks.

Kevin Love will be back in Cleveland’s starting lineup against the Pistons after the star forward missed the season opener with a calf injury. Love had been sidelined since getting hurt in an exhibition game Dec. 12. He got kicked in the calf and his leg was swollen from his knee to Achilles tendon. He wanted to play in Wednesday’s game against Charlotte, but the team decided two more days of rest would help. The Cavs’ game in Detroit will also be center Andre Drummond’s first game against the Pistons since they traded him to Cleveland in February.

Charlotte is home tonight against, Oklahoma City, while the Wizards and Magic will be on the court in Washington, the Knicks host the 76ers at Madison Square Garden and the Pacers play the Bulls in Chicago.

San Antonio plays its home opener this evening against the Toronto Raptors, while the Timberwolves are in Utah, Houston visits Portland and Sacramento welcomes the Phoenix Suns.

UTAH-FOOTBALL-DEATH

University: Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead

DALLAS (AP) — University of Utah officials say star freshman running back Ty Jordan has died.

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the Mesquite, Texas, native’s death.

The school announced Jordan’s death a day after the 19 year old was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement that “words cannot express the devastation and heartache” that the team is feeling about Jordan’s death.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE

No. 9 Coastal Carolina, No. 23 Liberty meet in Cure Bowl

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of strong running offenses will be on display when ninth-ranked and unbeaten Coastal Carolina faces No. 23 Liberty in the Cure Bowl tonight.

Running back CJ Marable has rushed for 844 yards and 12 touchdowns for Coastal Carolina.

Liberty features former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, who has thrown for 2,040 yards while also gaining a team-leading 807 yards on the ground.

The game could come down to which defense has the most success controlling the line of scrimmage. Liberty is eighth in the nation in rushing. Coastal Carolina is 15th.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

QB D’Eriq King says he’s returning to Hurricanes in 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — D’Eriq King transferred to Miami with the hope of competing for championships. He’s staying with the same hope for 2021.

The Hurricanes’ quarterback has announced he is returning for another senior season, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

His decision likely means that Miami will enter next season as a top contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league that sent Clemson and Notre Dame into this season’s College Football Playoff.

T-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 6 Houston 63, UCF 54

UNDATED (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Caleb Mills delivered seven of his 12 points in the closing minutes to help sixth-ranked Houston pull away to a 63-54 victory over UCF. The Cougars overcame cold shooting by holding UCF to one field goal over the final eight minutes to improve to 7-0 and deny the Knights a second win over a Top 25 opponent in a week. As good as Houston was defensively down the stretch, though, UCF was just as tough on the Cougars. Mills was the only Houston player to score from the field in the final seven minutes.

In other college basketball action:

— Miller Kopp scored 23 points, Boo Buie had 14 and Northwestern beat No. 23 Ohio State 71-70. Pete Nance added 10 points for the Wildcats, who won their fourth straight. E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 15 points. Kyle Young added 14 points and Seth Towns had 11 for the Buckeyes, who had won two straight and four of five. Northwestern is 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1967-68 season. The Wildcats were 3-17 in the league last season.

MLB-NEWS

Rangers sign Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to $6M contract

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to a $6 million, two-year contract.

The Rangers paid a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara, who can earn $50,000 in performance bonuses each year.

The right-hander spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. The 28-year-old Arihara was 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 starts for Hokkaido during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Japan. He led the Pacific League with three complete games and was second in innings.

NHL NEWS

Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with C Soderberg

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and free-agent center Carl Soderberg have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract.

The move bolsters Chicago’s forward depth after it lost Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander to injuries.

The 35-year-old Soderberg had 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for Arizona last season. Soderberg also appeared in nine postseason games, collecting a goal and an assist.

Soderberg has 103 goals and 177 assists in 552 regular-season games with the Bruins, Avalanche and Coyotes.