Cleveland St. looks for home win vs Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (4-2, 1-2) vs. Cleveland State (3-3, 3-0)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks for its fourth straight win over Youngstown State at Wolstein Center. The last victory for the Penguins at Cleveland State was an 80-77 win on Jan. 1, 2018.

SUPER SENIORS: Youngstown State’s Naz Bohannon, Michael Akuchie and Garrett Covington have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Penguins points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Vikings have scored 79.7 points per game and allowed 70 points per game across three conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 79 points scored and 79 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.DOMINANT D’MOI: D’Moi Hodge has connected on 43.8 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Youngstown State’s Shemar Rathan-Mayes has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 34.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 30 over the past five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vikings have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Penguins. Cleveland State has an assist on 50 of 84 field goals (59.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Youngstown State has assists on 27 of 65 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.8 percent. The Penguins have averaged 17 offensive boards per game.

