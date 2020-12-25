Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Minnesota at New Orleans 4:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) ) — The Saints and Vikings kick off four straight days of NFL football in New Orleans this afternoon.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen says the Saints are starting to seem like a divisional rival after all the times they’ve played each other the past four seasons. Those encounters include two playoff games in which Minnesota scored the winning touchdown on the final play of each.

The Vikings aim to conclude the holiday celebrating a victory that keeps alive thin playoff hopes.

A Saints victory would give New Orleans the NFC South title for a fourth straight year.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Christmas Day in the NBA puts spotlight on stars

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA’s Christmas Day schedule offers games starting at noon Eastern and stretching into the night.

It starts in Miami, where the Heat will be looking for their first victory of the season when Zion Williamson and the Pelicans take the court. New Orleans delivered new coach Stan Van Gundy a victory in his debut, a 113-99 decision over the Toronto Raptors. The Heat lost their season-opener, 113-107, on the road in Orlando.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the potential tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left in the Bucks season-opening loss against the Celtics in Boston. They are back in Milwaukee tonight to host Golden State. The Warriors are starting the season on a four-game Eastern road trip. Steph Curry is again leading Golden State, though its lineup remains depleted.

Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 125-99 rout of Warriors, as they visit Boston this evening. LeBron James and the Lakers host Dallas, while the Clippers are in Denver to play the Nuggets.

T-25 COLLEGE BAKSETBALL-SCHEDULE

Wisconsin-Michigan State headlines Big Ten’s Christmas slate

UNDATED (AP) — No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 12 Michigan State meet in a Christmas Day matinee — one of four Big Ten games taking place today.

Wisconsin has nine consecutive Big Ten victories but owns a 4-22 record at the Breslin Center. The Badgers had lost eight straight matchups with Michigan State before edging the Spartans 64-63 in Madison on Feb. 1.

Michigan State is trying to bounce back from a stunning 79-65 loss at Northwestern in its Big Ten opener.

The Big Ten’s other Christmas Day games include Maryland at Purdue, No. 19 Michigan at Nebraska and No. 4 Iowa at Minnesota.