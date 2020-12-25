Sports

Heat continue Christmas mastery

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Heat have continued their Christmas Day success under head coach Erik Spoelstra (SPOHL’-struh).

Duncan Robinson nailed seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points as the Heat whipped the Pelicans, 111-98.

Robinson tied the most treys ever on Christmas Day and helped head coach Erik Spoelstra (SPOHL’-struh) improve to 8-0 on the holiday.

Goran Dragic finished with 18 points and Bam Adebayo had 17 for the Heat, who outscored the Pelicans, 48-30 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans led 17-9 midway through the opening quarter before being outscored 52-21 by Miami over the next 13½ minutes

Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, while Brandon Ingram added 28 points.

In Friday’s other NBA action:

— Anthony Davis scored 28 points and the Lakers compiled a 52-27 rebounding advantage in a 138-115 thumping of the Mavericks. LeBron James provided 22 points while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history. Montrezl (MAHN’-trehz) Harrell scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half for Los Angeles. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) had 27 points and seven assists in his first starring role in the NBA’s showcase Christmas evening game.

— The Bucks have bounced back from a season-opening loss by blowing out the Warriors, 138-99. Khris Middleton made the most of his 26 minutes of playing time by pouring in 31 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Milwaukee shot 20 of 37 from 3-point range, with Middleton going 6-for-8. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-the-toh-KOON’poh) delivered 15 points and 13 rebounds in just 27 minutes for the Bucks, who shot 55% and outscored Golden State, 72-43 in the second half.

— Kyrie Irving had a successful return to Boston as he contributed 37 points, eight assists and six rebounds to the Nets’ 123-95 throttling of the Celtics. Irving was 7 of 10 from 3-point range in his first regular-season game at TD Garden since he opted out of his Celtics contract in 2019. Kevin Durant added 29 points in 33 minutes for the Nets, who trailed by three at halftime before improving to 2-0. Jaylen Brown led the Celts with 27 points, while Jayson Tatum added 20.

Boston Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88

BOSTON (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones has died at an assistant living facility in Connecticut at age 88.

Jones won 12 NBA titles with the Celtics, nine as a player, one as an assistant coach and two as head coach. He is one of only seven players in history to win an Olympic Gold Medal, an NCAA title and an NBA championship.

Only former Celtics teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones won more NBA championships as players.

Jones retired as a player in 1967 and was elected to the Naismith Hall in 1989, three years after earning his last NBA title.

Jones had been receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease for the past several years.

Kamara scores 6 TDs as Saints rip Vikes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara tied a 91-year-old NFL record while helping the New Orleans Saints wrap up their fourth consecutive NFC South title.

Kamara ran for a career-high 155 yards and tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns as the Saints ripped the Vikings, 52-33. He equaled a single-game record for rushing TDs set by Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers in 1929 for the Chicago Cardinals.

Kamara sprinted for a 40-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive and added five more TDs inside the Minnesota 7.

The 11-4 Saints never punted and set a record of yards gained in a game by a Vikings opponent with 583.

Drew Brees (breez) completed 19 of 26 throws for 311 yards in his second game back from rib and lung injuries that had sidelined him for four games.

It was the most points allowed by the Vikings since 1963.

Minnesota rallies to stun Iowa

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota can expected to appear in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll on Monday following a late comeback against a top-5 team.

Brandon Johnson delivered 26 points and nine rebounds as the Golden Gophers rallied past No. 5 Iowa, 102-95 in overtime. Johnson sparked the victory by going 4-for-4 from 3-point range in OT.

Marcus Carr had 30 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and eight assists.

Liam Robbins added 18 points and four blocks for the 8-1 Gophers, who trailed by seven points with 44 seconds left in regulation.

Luka Garza delivered 32 points on 11-for-27 shooting and 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

In other top-25 men’s basketball action:

— D’Mitrk Trice scored a season-high 29 points in lifting ninth-ranked Wisconsin to a 85-76 win at No. 12 Michigan State. The 8-1 Badgers won at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004 and extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games dating to last season. Joey Hauser poured in a career-high 27 points for the Spartans, who trailed by two until the Badgers closed the game on a 14-7 run.

— Franz Wagner furnished 20 points and No. 19 Michigan scored 10 straight points early in the second half to pull away in an 80-69 verdict over Nebraska. Isaiah Livers had 17 points for the 7-0 Wolverines, while Hunter Dickinson had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

One Jones still out, another will return

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have declared receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack out for Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Jones will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury, and Mack is out due to a concussion.

Also in the NFL:

— Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday. He is recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries that have sidelined him for two of the last three games, but his progress could allow him to be behind center Sunday at Baltimore.

— Jets assistant head coach Shawn Jefferson will miss the team’s home game Sunday against the Browns. Jefferson has been deemed a high-risk close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Buffalo beats Marshall

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Kevin Marks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left before Buffalo made a final defensive stop to beat Marshall, 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl.

Marks carried 35 time for 138 yards for the 6-1 Bulls against one of the nation’s top run defenses.

Kadofi Wright’s sack helped force a fourth-and-11 in the final minute before Eric Black added his second sack to end the Thundering Herd’s threat.

Duke women’s basketball team ends season

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Duke women’s basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The person says the men’s program planned to keep playing.

The women’s team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party.