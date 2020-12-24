Indiana faces tough test vs No. 18 Illinois

Sports

Indiana (5-3, 0-1) vs. No. 18 Illinois (6-3, 2-1)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Illinois presents a tough challenge for Indiana. Indiana has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Illinois is coming off a 98-81 win at Penn State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 23.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Kofi Cockburn has put up 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 21.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks while Armaan Franklin has put up 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Dosunmu has directly created 40 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last five games. Dosunmu has 43 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Fighting Illini are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 75 points or fewer and 1-3 when opponents exceed 75 points. The Hoosiers are 5-0 when they score at least 68 points and 0-3 on the year when falling short of 68.

STREAK STATS: Illinois has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 97 points while giving up 59.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is rated second among Big Ten teams with an average of 89.3 points per game. The Fighting Illini have averaged 92.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com