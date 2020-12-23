Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Full slate of NBA season openers

UNDATED (AP) — The new NBA season gets into full swing tonight with 13 games on the schedule. The Clippers and Nets were winners Tuesday night in the season’s first two games.

This week marks the first time since March that all 30 NBA teams are in action. Only 22 of them went to the NBA bubble in Florida when the last season resumed in July. For two teams — the Lakers and the Miami Heat — the offseason only started in October.

In other NBA developments:

— The Hornets have exercised the third-year option on forward PJ Washington and fourth-year option on forward Miles Bridges. Neither move comes as a surprise as both appear to figure into the team’s long-term plans. Washington, a starter, enters his second NBA season after starting 57 games as a rookie. Bridges is in his third NBA season. He has played in 145 games with 89 starts, and improved his scoring average to 13 points per game last season after averaging 7.5 as a rookie.

— Simone Jelks is one of three referees promoted to full-time status by the NBA on Wednesday, making her the fifth woman on the current lineup of officials. Jelks joins the group of female NBA referees that also includes Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Villanova at Marquette

UNDATED (AP) — In college basketball, fifth-ranked Villanova plays at Marquette, after winning a virus-delayed home-opener over Butler a week ago.

Number-eight Tennessee — coming off of a 54-point win over Tennessee Tech — hosts USC Upstate.

There are two matchups of top-25 teams on the college basketball schedule. Eleventh-ranked Rutgers hosts number-23 Ohio State, while number-13 Creighton is home against Xavier, ranked 22nd.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse-North Carolina game postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against No. 17 North Carolina that was scheduled for Jan. 2 has been postponed as the Orange remain on pause.

Syracuse stopped all basketball activities after members of Buffalo’s program tested positive for COVID-19 following the Orange’s overtime win Saturday against the Bulls.

Syracuse’s games against Notre Dame and Wake Forest were subsequently postponed.

NFL-BILLS-FAN ATTENDANCE

New York considers allowing some fans at Bills playoff game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York health commissioner is considering whether to allow 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game if all attendees are tested for the coronavirus beforehand. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a spokesperson for the Bills say nothing has been finalized yet.

The playoffs begin the weekend of Jan. 9, but the date of the game isn’t set.

Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says he’s worried about encouraging postgame and pregame events that could cause COVID-19 spikes of their own. And the idea is getting pushback in a region hit hard by an uptick in recent months.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-LIONS

Several Lions coaches out for contact tracing

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and some other members of the coaching staff are being kept off the field as the team resumes practice. Bevell says he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but he is among the coaches affected by contact tracing.

The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because two people within the organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The team says no one else has tested positive as of Wednesday morning.

Detroit is scheduled to host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

NFL-JETS-WILLIAMS

Williams ends breakout season

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is headed to injured reserve and that will end his breakout second NFL season.

Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Williams remains in the concussion protocol after leaving the team’s first victory of the season last Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams. Williams also is dealing with a neck injury and that is what will land him on IR.

Williams has a team-leading seven sacks while rating as one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen this season.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon will compete in practice for the starting quarterback job against Chicago on Sunday. Minshew and Glennon will split repetitions in practice. Owner Shad Khan, meanwhile, is scheduled to interview current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former Houston executive Rick Smith for the team’s open general manager position.

— The Detroit Lions resumed practicing without interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and some other assistants on the field. Bevell said he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but he is among the several coaches affected by contact tracing.

— Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris is being interviewed after the season for the full-time job. He was made the interim coach when Dan Quinn was fired following the team’s 0-5 start. The Falcons are 4-5 under Morris and 4-10 overall as they prepare for Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

— The Panthers are expected to be without running back Christian McCaffrey and top pass rusher Brian Burns for Sunday’s game against Washington.. Burns has a knee injury and McCaffrey is still bothered by a thigh issue. Cornerback Troy Pride is also doubtful for the game with a hip injury and left tackle Russell Okung missed practice with a lingering calf injury.

NHL-STADIUM SERIES

NHL postpones outdoor game

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has postponed the outdoor Stadium Series game in North Carolina that was expected to be played in February.

The announcement was made Wednesday as the league firms up its full schedule for a season that will be shortened to 56 regular-season games for each team because of the pandemic. The Carolina Hurricanes had been scheduled to host the annual Stadium Series game on Feb. 20 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The NHL says the game will be played in North Carolina at another time.

NHL-DEVILS-BLACKWOOD

Devils re-sign free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal for the Devils’ No. 1 goaltender.

Blackwood will earn $1.48 million this coming season. His salary will jump to $2.8 million the following season and $4.12 million in 2022-23.

Blackwood posted a 22-14-8 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts in a season that was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later restarted by going straight into the playoffs with 24 teams.

Elsewhere in the NHL: — Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander could miss the entire 2021 season because of a knee injury. The 22-year-old Nylander got hurt during the playoffs. Team physician Michael Terry says Nylander rested and then trained conservatively, but symptoms returned when he started to skate again. He had surgery Monday to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.

— The Nashville Predators have signed forward Mikael Granlund to a one-year, $3.75 million contract. The move brings him back to the team that traded for him in February 2019.