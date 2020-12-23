Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Full slate of NBA season openers

UNDATED (AP) — The new NBA season gets into full swing tonight with 13 games on the schedule. The Clippers and Nets were winners Tuesday night in the season’s first two games.

This week marks the first time since March that all 30 NBA teams are in action. Only 22 of them went to the NBA bubble in Florida when the last season resumed in July. For two teams — the Lakers and the Miami Heat — the offseason only started in October.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL GAMES

Louisiana Tech looks for seventh straight bowl win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Tech is looking to win a bowl game for the seventh year in a row in this afternoon’s New Orleans Bowl. Georgia Southern is trying to secure its second bowl victory in three seasons.

Later today, Memphis and Florida Atlantic meet in the Montgomery Bowl in Alabama. Both of those teams are trying for a positive finish to their head coaches’ first season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Villanova at Marquette

UNDATED (AP) — In college basketball, fifth-ranked Villanova plays at Marquette, after winning a virus-delayed home-opener over Butler a week ago.

Number-eight Tennessee — coming off of a 54-point win over Tennessee Tech — hosts USC Upstate.

There are two matchups of top-25 teams on the college basketball schedule. Eleventh-ranked Rutgers hosts number-23 Ohio State, while number-13 Creighton is home against Xavier, ranked 22nd.

NFL-JAGUARS

Audition time in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding all sorts of auditions during Christmas week.

Coach Doug Marrone says Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon will compete in practice for the starting quarterback job against Chicago on Sunday. Minshew and Glennon will split repetitions in practice. Marrone says “We’ve got a competition going on and we’ll see who does well.”

Owner Shad Khan, meanwhile, is scheduled to interview current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former Houston executive Rick Smith for the team’s open general manager position. Khan fired Dave Caldwell last month and made former San Francisco executive Trent Baalke the interim GM.

NHL-DEVILS-BLACKWOOD

Devils re-sign free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal for the Devils’ No. 1 goaltender.

Blackwood will earn $1.48 million this coming season. His salary will jump to $2.8 million the following season and $4.12 million in 2022-23.

Blackwood posted a 22-14-8 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts in a season that was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later restarted by going straight into the playoffs with 24 teams. The recently turned 24-year-old had a .915 save percentage. The Devils went 28-29-12, missing the playoffs.