Purdue looks for home win vs Maryland

Maryland (5-2, 0-1) vs. Purdue (6-3, 1-1)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its fourth straight win over Maryland at Mackey Arena. The last victory for the Terrapins at Purdue was a 69-60 win on Jan. 10, 2015.

LEADING THE WAY: Trevion Williams has averaged 13.8 points and 9.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic has paired with Williams and is producing 12 points per game. The Terrapins are led by Donta Scott, who is averaging 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.DOMINANT DONTA: Scott has connected on 57.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Boilermakers are 5-0 when holding opponents to 41.3 percent or worse from the field, and 1-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Terrapins are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 0-2 on the year otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Purdue has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 59.8.

LAST FIVE: Maryland has scored 72.8 points and allowed 66 points over its last five games. Purdue has averaged 68.8 points while giving up 66.8 over its last five.

