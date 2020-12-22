Sports

NBA-HALL OF FAME NOMINEES

Pierce, Collins lead 1st-time nominees for basketball hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce and longtime player, coach and broadcaster Doug Collins lead the first-time nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Also making their debut on the list of candidates are Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson. Finalists are scheduled to be announced at NBA All-Star Weekend and those elected would be unveiled at the NCAA Final Four. The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield next September. The Class of 2020 ceremony, headlined by Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been rescheduled for May.

NBA-INTERNATIONAL

NBA studying ways to bring games back overseas in future

UNDATED (AP) – The NBA is still looking at scenarios that could allow teams to play in Europe and China again next season. Deputy commissioner Mark Tatum also said the NBA’s season-opening doubleheader Tuesday night would be shown in China on Tencent, a league streaming partner. But the coronavirus pandemic is preventing the league from playing any games outside the U.S. this season, except possibly a return by the Toronto Raptors to Canada — something that won’t happen before March at the earliest. This season’s plans called for a game in Paris, but the pandemic forced those to be tabled.

T-25 COLLEGE BAKSETBALL-SCHEDULE

Murphy’s 15, defense pace No. 16 Virginia past Tribe, 76-40

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored seven of his 15 points during a 13-0 first-half run and No. 16 Virginia returned from a long coronavirus-related pause to beat William & Mary 76-40. The Cavaliers were playing for the first time since they beat Kent State on Dec. 4 but showed few signs of rust as they cashed in on their first five possessions to take an 11-2 lead. A 13-0 run came shortly thereafter as William & Mary went nearly 8 minutes without scoring. Yuri Covington’s 12 points led the Tribe, which lost their 12th straight in the series.

In other action involving top-ten teams:

— There’s a matchup of two top-ten teams as third-ranked Kansas hosts number-seven West Virginia. Kansas is coming off of a 58-57 win over Texas Tech that gave the Jayhawks a win in their conference opener for the 30th season in a row. West Virginia is 7-and-1 after beating Iowa State.

— Fourth-ranked Iowa opens Big Ten play by hosting Purdue. Number-six Houston hosts Temple in its AAC opener. And Wisconsin, at number nine, is at home against Nebraska.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-JOHNSON

Keyontae Johnson heads home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital. It comes 10 days after he collapsed on the court at Florida State and needed emergency medical attention.

The school released a statement from his family saying, “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.” The family added that it will share “any information we think could help others” regarding the cause and extent of Johnson’s illness.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer and it’s unclear if his collapse was related to that.

NFL-WASHINGTON-HASKINS

Washington quarterback apologizes for partying unmasked

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has publicly apologized after photo evidence came to light of him partying with several people unmasked after his game Sunday.

Haskins says he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and took full responsibility for putting the team at risk during the pandemic. He called it “irresponsible and immature” and said he was sorry for creating a distraction during Washington’s playoff push. The team is aware of the situation and handling it internally.

Haskins started Sunday for the first time since early October. It’s unclear if he’ll play in Washington’s next game against the Carolina Panthers that could be the NFC East clincher.

In other virus-related developments in the NFL:

— The Detroit Lions have closed their training facility after two people within the franchise tested positive for COVID-19. The Lions say players and coaches will have virtual meetings Tuesday. Detroit is scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win, on Saturday at Ford Field.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina pauses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s men’s basketball team has paused activities for a second time this month, canceling a game Wednesday night with South Carolina State after its latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The Gamecocks already have missed games against Wofford and rival Clemson due to the coronavirus. They returned to practice Saturday after more than a week away from the court and had hoped to resume their schedule against South Carolina State. Instead, the program said it will wait for further testing to determine when it can play.

South Carolina’s next scheduled game is at Kentucky on Dec. 29.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL AWARDS

Clemson’s Lawrence, Alabama stars Maxwell Award finalists

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama stars Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith are the finalists for the Maxwell Award given to college football’s top player.

The finalists for nine college football awards have been announced, including those honoring the top defensive player, quarterback and running back. The winners will be announced Jan. 7 during ESPN’s college football awards show. Lawrence and Jones are also finalists for Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, along with Florida’s Kyle Trask.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Carolina opts out of Gasparilla Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has opted out of the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, this weekend citing positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing reasons. The Gamecocks say it would be impossible for them to play Saturday’s game against UAB.

South Carolina went 2-8 this season and fired coach Will Muschamp. The NCAA waived bowl eligibility requirements, allowing the Gamecocks to accept the bowl bid.

It wasn’t immediately known if the bowl will find a replacement to face UAB.

NCAA-FLORIDA

Florida gets a year of probation

GAINESILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has been given a year of probation by the NCAA. Football coach Dan Mullen has also been sanctioned after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible contact with recruits last year.

None of the infractions were deemed to be Level I, the most serious. Many penalties were already served this year. Those include reduced evaluation days for recruits and a smaller number of permissible phones calls to prospects.

Mullen says he is disappointed and will learn from the mistakes.

MLB-NEWS

Wittgren agrees to deal with Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reliever Nick Wittgren has avoided salary arbitration with the Cleveland Indians by agreeing to a $2 million, one-year contract.

The right-hander has become a dependable piece in Cleveland’s bullpen for manager Terry Francona. Wittgren went 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 games this season. He is 7-1 with a 2.99 ERA in 80 games over two seasons for Cleveland, which acquired him in a trade with Miami in 2019.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Chicago Cubs have claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. Ervin spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBIs in 37 games. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week.

NHL-VETERANS RETIRING

Engelland is among retiring NHL veterans

UNDATED (AP) — Deryk Engelland is the latest NHL veteran to announce his retirement. The 38-year-old is moving on after 11 seasons to move into a role with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Engelland played the past three seasons for the Knights after living in Las Vegas most of his career.

Last week, St. Louis Blues forward Alex Steen announced his retirement because of a back injury. Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist says a heart condition will prevent him from playing. New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk retired last month with an eye injury.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT

Court: Nassar won’t be resentenced despite judge’s remarks

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says a judge who sentenced sports doctor Larry Nassar to 40 years in prison made “wholly inappropriate” remarks about him. But the court says they’re not enough to violate Nassar’s rights and upset the punishment for sexual assault.

The appeals court notes that Judge Rosemarie Aquilina stuck to the sentencing agreement. Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. In 2018, Aquilina sentenced him to at least 40 years in prison after listening to more than 150 victims describe how he had molested them with his hands. The judge called Nassar a “monster” who is “going to wither” like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”

NHL-CAPITALS-SHEARY

Capitals sign winger Conor Sheary to $735,000, 1-year deal

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have signed winger Conor Sheary to a one-year contract worth $735,000. Sheary’s signing just above the NHL’s veteran minimum gives them forward depth going into training camp. Sheary played for Buffalo and Pittsburgh last season, finishing with 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 games. He could start this season on Washington’s third line, replacing Ilya Kovalchuk.

CONGRESS-HORSE RACING

Congress approves bill to crack down on racehorse doping

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to ban race-day doping of horses and set national medication and track-safety standards for the horse-racing industry is nearing the finish line. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill late Monday as part of the massive legislation on spending and pandemic relief.

Passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged last March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them run faster.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the next few days.