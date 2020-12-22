Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Rematch at Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga will host Northwestern State of Louisiana tonight — for the second night in a row. It’s an unusual scheduling situation resulting from the pandemic, which caused five Gonzaga games to be canceled.

Last night, Gonzaga won by 38 points — 95-57.

In other action involving top-ten teams:

— There’s a matchup of two top-ten teams as third-ranked Kansas hosts number-seven West Virginia. Kansas is coming off of a 58-57 win over Texas Tech that gave the Jayhawks a win in their conference opener for the 30th season in a row. West Virginia is 7-and-1 after beating Iowa State.

— Fourth-ranked Iowa opens Big Ten play by hosting Purdue. Number-six Houston hosts Temple in its AAC opener. And Wisconsin, at number nine, is at home against Nebraska.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina pauses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s men’s basketball team has paused activities for a second time this month, canceling a game Wednesday night with South Carolina State after its latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The Gamecocks already have missed games against Wofford and rival Clemson due to the coronavirus. They returned to practice Saturday after more than a week away from the court and had hoped to resume their schedule against South Carolina State. Instead, the program said it will wait for further testing to determine when it can play.

South Carolina’s next scheduled game is at Kentucky on Dec. 29.

OLYMPICS-COST

Olympics cost up by 22%

TOKYO (AP) — The official cost of the postponed Tokyo Olympics has increased by 22% according to the local organizing committee.

Organizers say the Olympics will now cost $15.4 billion. This is up from $12.6 billion in last year’s budget.

The added $2.8 billion comes from the cost of the delay that includes renegotiating contracts and measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Audits by the Japanese government over the last several years show the costs are even higher and are at least $25 billion. Tokyo said the Olympics would cost about $7.5 billion when the IOC awarded the games in 2013.

A University of Oxford study earlier this year says Tokyo is the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.

HOCKEY-NWHL ON TV

NWHL semifinals, final to air live on NBCSN in February

UNDATED (AP) — The National Women’s Hockey League semifinals and final will air on NBC Sports Network in early February. It’ll be the first time professional women’s hockey games are shown live on a major cable television network in the U.S.

NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia says it’s a major accomplishment to be able to showcase the sport in the U.S. outside once every four years at the Winter Olympics.

The six-team league is holding its season and playoffs in a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, New York, from Jan. 23-Feb. 5 with games taking place in the arena that was the scene of the 1980 “Miracle On Ice.”