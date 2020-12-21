Walton, Ball State visit W. Michigan

Sports

Ball State (3-3, 1-0) vs. Western Michigan (2-4, 1-0)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as K.J. Walton and Ball State will take on B. Artis White and Western Michigan. The senior Walton has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. White, a sophomore, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Greg Lee, Rafael Cruz Jr. and Jason Whitens have collectively scored 39 percent of Western Michigan’s points this season. For Ball State, Walton, Ishmael El-Amin, Brachen Hazen, Miryne Thomas and Jalen Windham have combined to account for 78 percent of all Ball State scoring, including 89 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: El-Amin has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last five games. El-Amin has accounted for 29 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cardinals have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has an assist on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Ball State has assists on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has attempted more free throws per game than any other MAC team. The Cardinals have averaged 24.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com