Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Gonzaga strengthens hold on top spot

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga has strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after beating Iowa.

The Zags received 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel and No. 2 Baylor got the remaining three. No. 3 Kansas moved up 2 spots this week, with Iowa and Villanova rounding out the top 5.

No. 10 Texas cracked the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 6 in 2014-15. No. 12 Michigan State dropped 8 spots after losing to Northwestern.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse and Buffalo programs on hold

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Syracuse and Buffalo men’s basketball programs are on pause after a member of the Bulls tested positive for COVID-19. The decision by both teams comes after they played Saturday in the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Buffalo did not reveal who tested positive, except to say it involved either an athlete or member of the team’s coaching or support staff. The school was notified of the positive test on Sunday.

It’s unclear how long the Buffalo pause will last, with the school saying it will follow NCAA, conference and local health protocols. Contact tracing is underway at Syracuse.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MEMPHIS-HARDAWAY

Hardaway gets five-year extension at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Hardaway has agreed to a five-year extension worth $12.2 million with Memphis to keep the third-year men’s basketball coach under contract through April 2026.

Hardaway is 48-27 and had the No. 1 recruiting class in 2019. And game attendance rebounded during his first two seasons.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE

Appalachian State runs past North Texas

UNDATED (AP) — Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 319 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Peoples surpassed the 307 yards rushing of Georgia Tech’s PJ Daniels in the 2004 Humanitarian Bowl.

The Mountaineers finished with 508 yards rushing and remain perfect in bowls since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MILITARY BOWL

Military Bowl canceled

UNDATED (AP) — The Military Bowl has been canceled after a host of teams opted not to play in bowl games this season. The bowl game has been held annually at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, since debuting in 2008.

The bowl matches teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

In other college football news related to the pandemic:

— Army has replaced Tennessee as West Virginia’s opponent at the Liberty Bowl. The Volunteers had to withdraw because of COVID-19 test results, becoming the first team to back out since bowl berths were announced. The 9-2 Black Knights had been left without a postseason game when the Dec. 26 Independence Bowl was canceled Sunday night.

NFL-NEWS

Pro Bowl picks announced

UNDATED (AP) — Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seahawks, Chiefs and Packers join the Ravens as having seven players selected to the Pro Bowl.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) joins Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks. For the NFC, it’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

Mahomes and Rodgers are the starters, though there will be no actual game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard will miss significant time with a knee injury suffered in Sunday’s win over the Giants. Coach Kevin Stefanski would not comment on a report that Hubbard needs season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments and a dislocated kneecap.

— Jalen Hurts has earned a third consecutive start following an impressive performance in Philadelphia’s 33-26 loss at Arizona. Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 and a score against the Cardinals. He helped the Eagles rally from a 16-0 deficit to tie it 26-26 late in the third quarter. Philly visits Dallas on Sunday.

— The Panthers have fired general manager Marty Hurney after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season. Hurney’s contract was set to expire after the season.

— Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene has died at 58. The Hall of Fame and his family confirmed the news without providing cause of death. Greene is considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history. The two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection finished his career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith and Reggie White.

MLB-KENDRICK RETIRES

Kendrick ends career

WASHINGTON (AP) — Howie Kendrick has announced his retirement after 15 major league seasons that included earning NLCS MVP honors during the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series run.

The Nationals decided in October not to pick up their side of Kendrick’s $6.5 million mutual option for next season, but general manager Mike Rizzo recently said the 37-year-old utility player would be welcomed back.

Kendrick was a lifetime .294 hitter with a .430 slugging average, 127 home runs and 724 RBIs.

MLB-WHITE SOX-LA RUSSA

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he doesn’t have a drinking problem. He also says he has to prove that with his behavior.

The 76-year-old La Russa has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix.

He pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court and was sentenced to one day of home detention, a fine of nearly $1,400 and 20 hours of community service.

La Russa said he feels “deep remorse and regret” about what happened. He underwent 20 hours of alcohol counseling after his arrest, which he described as “very helpful.”

NBA-NEWS

Bucks lose 2022 2nd-round pick over early Bogdanovic talks

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have lost a 2022 second-round draft pick as punishment for their negotiations with Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The NBA has determined the team held discussions with Bogdanovic or his agent before it was allowed under free agency rules. The league says the violation constituted “conduct detrimental to the NBA.”

The sign-and-trade fizzled as the NBA announced its investigation. Bogdanovic ended up signing with with Atlanta when Sacramento chose to not match the Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet.

Also around the NBA:

— The Clippers have signed guard Luke Kennard to a multiyear contract extension. Kennard was acquired as part of a three-team trade on Nov. 19 after averaging a career-high 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 28 games for Detroit last season. The 6-foot-5 guard was selected by the Pistons as the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Duke.