Sports

SEAHAWKS-WASHINGTON

Seahawks clinch playoff spot

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead, and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on Sunday to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot.

Wilson threw for 121 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister and ran for 52 on six carries. Hyde’s 50-yard TD run was Seattle’s longest rushing play of the season. The Seahawks improved to 10-4.

BYE-BYE PATRIOTS

With Brady on verge of playoffs, Patriots done

UNDATED (AP) — For the first time since the 2008 season, the New England Patriots will not make the playoffs, or win the division.

For the first time since 2000, the opening year of Bill Belichick’s reign in Foxborough, the Patriots will not have a winning record. New England has the NFL’s longest string of making the postseason, 11 seasons, all with a guy named Tom Brady at quarterback. Dallas holds the NFL mark with 20 straight seasons with a winning record. Minus Brady, the Patriots fall one year short of that.

PANTHERS-HURNEY

Panthers fire GM Marty Hurney after another losing season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have fired general manager Marty Hurney after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season.

Hurney’s contract was set to expire after the season. The team will immediately begin looking for a replacement.

Hurney had been in his second stint with the Panthers. He served as the team’s general manager from 2002-12 and again from 2017-20. The Panthers made four playoff appearances under Hurney, won two division titles and played in one NFC Championship, resulting in a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2003 season.

NHL RETURNS

Hockey looks forward to 56 games

UNDATED (AP) — Hockey is set to return Jan. 13 after the NHL and players completed a deal Sunday to hold a 56-game season that would include playoffs lasting into July to award the Stanley Cup.

The league’s Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was backed by the NHL Players’ Association executive board Friday night.

The regular season is scheduled to go until May 8 with a 16-team playoff to follow.

FRANCE-STADIUM DEATH

Groundskeeper dies in accident at French soccer stadium

LORIENT, France (AP) — French soccer team Lorient says a groundskeeper died Sunday after light therapy equipment fell on him.

The accident happened shortly after a soccer match in northwest France. The light therapy equipment is used to heat the pitch and is wheeled on and off the field between games.

The city’s mayor says police have begun an investigation into how the accident occurred. This morning Lorient players, staff and employees held a moment of silence for the man at their training complex.

TOTTENHAM-MORGAN LEAVES

Alex Morgan leaving Tottenham to return to United States

LONDON (AP) — American World Cup winner Alex Morgan won’t be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home.

The forward has only managed to play five times — scoring twice — for the London Women’s Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May.

Morgan says she “will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family.”