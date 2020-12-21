NW State faces Washington St.

Sports

Northwestern State (1-7) vs. Washington State (6-0)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays host to Northwestern State in a non-conference matchup. Washington State beat Montana State by 28 points at home on Friday, while Northwestern State fell 94-67 at Missouri State on Saturday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Washington State’s Noah Williams, Efe Abogidi and Andrej Jakimovski have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MASSNER: Trenton Massner has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 88.4 points during those contests. Washington State is on a six-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 57.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Demons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) over its past three matchups while Northwestern State has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Washington State defense has held opponents to 57.8 points per game, the 14th-lowest mark in Division I. Northwestern State has given up an average of 82.3 points through eight games (ranking the Demons 219th).

