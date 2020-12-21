Delaware St. faces UNCW

Sports

Delaware State (0-3) vs. UNC Wilmington (5-3)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on UNC Wilmington in a non-conference matchup. UNC Wilmington beat Campbell by 19 points on Monday, while Delaware State came up short in a 97-69 game at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims has averaged 19.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while Joe Pridgen has put up 13 points and nine rebounds. For the Hornets, Pinky Wiley has averaged 13 points while Martez Robinson has put up 7.3 points and four rebounds.POTENT PINKY: Wiley has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Delaware State has scored 64.3 points per game and allowed 102.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is rated first among CAA teams with an average of 79.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com