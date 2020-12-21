Arizona plays Montana

Regional Sports

Montana (3-4) vs. Arizona (5-1)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces Arizona in a non-conference matchup. Montana easily beat Dickinson State by 27 at home on Friday, while Arizona is coming off of a 78-75 loss in Santa Cruz on Saturday to Stanford.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kyle Owens is averaging 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Grizzlies. Michael Steadman is also a key contributor, accounting for 12 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Jemarl Baker Jr., who is averaging 16.7 points.JUMPING FOR JEMARL: Baker has connected on 47.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 19 for 36 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Arizona has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 59.2.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Grizzlies. Arizona has an assist on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Montana has assists on 43 of 92 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has made eight 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Pac-12 teams.

