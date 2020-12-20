Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.

The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans — if all goes according to plan.

After sitting second in the CFP rankings for a month, Notre Dame was blown out 34-10 by Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. That opened the door for Texas A&M, which had been lurking in fifth. The 8-1 Aggies closed their regular-season Saturday by cruising to a win over Tennessee, but were unable to become the third team in the playoff’s seven-year history to make the field without even winning its division.

The national champion of this pandemic-altered college football season is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

Notre Dame over A&M in final regular-season pol

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State top the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season with No. 4 Notre Dame comfortably ahead of No. 5 Texas A&M.

AP Top 25 voters released their final rankings Sunday shortly before the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its selections.

Unbeaten Cincinnati was No. 6. Indiana, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina and Florida completed the top 10. The only team to fall out of the rankings this week was Buffalo, which lost the Mid-American Conference title game.

Oregon’s upset of Southern California in the Pac-12 title game pushed the Ducks back into the rankings at No. 25. USC dropped nine spots from 13 to 22 after its first loss of the season.

San Jose State made the biggest jump in the rankings this week. The unbeaten Spartans moved up six spots to from No. 25 to 19th after winning the Mountain West championship against Boise State.

Alabama ran its streak of weekly appearances in the poll to 212, breaking a tie with Florida State and moving into sole possession of second-place on the all-time list to Nebraska’s streak of 348 from 1981-2002.

NBA-JAZZ-GOBERT

Gobert signs $205 million, five-year extension with Jazz

UNDATED (AP) — The Utah Jazz and All-Star center Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) have agreed on a contract extension that could be worth as much as $205 million over five seasons.

The team didn’t divulge terms in announcing the extension, but a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the deal is worth $205 million over five years. The person said the deal has a player option for the fifth and final season.

The move was announced two days after Ryan Smith was confirmed by the NBA’s board of governors to become the owner of the Jazz. Utah has committed perhaps as much as $400 million to Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over a span of five seasons.

NFL-COLTS-SANCHEZ

Colts punter set to return after cancer surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is active and is set to play against Houston less than three weeks after having a cancerous tumor removed.

Sanchez has chosen to keep the location of the tumor private. It is unclear whether Sanchez will only punt — as he did two days before having surgery — or whether he will also kick off and serve as the holder on extra points and punts as he usually does.

Sanchez first became concerned when he felt something wasn’t right as he warmed up for kickoffs during practice Nov. 25. The team’s medical staff advised him to have an MRI, which revealed the tumor. Sanchez opted to play that week and punted five times in a loss to Tennessee. He made the announcement Nov. 30 and had surgery the next day.

T25-FLORIDA-PITTS

Kyle Pitts turns pro less than 12 hours after SEC title game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida standout tight end Kyle Pitts is turning pro and skipping a potential bowl game. Pitts made his announcement on social media less than 12 hours after the 11th-ranked Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 52-46 in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. He’s expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and quite possibly a top-10 pick. Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7 1/2 games this season.