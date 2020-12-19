NKU looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

Sports

Youngstown State (3-1, 0-1) vs. Northern Kentucky (3-3, 1-0)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Youngstown State. In its last eight wins against the Penguins, Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 12 points. Youngstown State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, an 81-77 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Youngstown State’s Naz Bohannon, Darius Quisenberry and Shemar Rathan-Mayes have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Penguins scoring this season.NIFTY FAULKNER: Trevon Faulkner has connected on 17.9 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 63.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Northern Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 67.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Norse have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Penguins. Northern Kentucky has 37 assists on 78 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three contests while Youngstown State has assists on 32 of 78 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Youngstown State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.6 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com