Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 13 USC faces daunting Oregon Ducks in Pac-12 title game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 13 Southern California faces Oregon Friday night in the Pac-12 championship game. There is a probable berth in the Fiesta Bowl on the line for the unbeaten Trojans.

USC wrapped up the South Division title and rallied past UCLA last weekend. The Trojans then spent two days of their short week preparing for Washington in the championship game before learning they would actually face Oregon.

Oregon got promoted to the title game earlier this week after Washington had to bow out. The Ducks are the defending Pac-12 champions, and they didn’t play at all last week. Oregon has more losses than three other Pac-12 teams, but isn’t embarrassed about this chance to steal a second straight league crown.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Sun Belt football championship game canceled

UNDATED (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday night because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

The conference said an entire position group would have been unavailable to play for the unbeaten Chanticleers because of contact tracing. Both schools were in contention for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a victory in the first Sun Belt title game featuring a matchup of ranked teams.

Coastal Carolina, the Sun Belt’s first top 10 team, was set to host Louisiana-Lafayette. The upstart Chanticleers have been one of the stories of the season. Picked to finish last in the Sun Belt East Division, Coastal is the only 11-0 team in the country, including a victory at home two weeks ago against then-unbeaten BYU.

Coastal played last weekend, rallying late to beat Troy in a game that had been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

In other college football news:

— Washington announced it will not pursue a bowl bid after a COVID-19 outbreak kept the Huskies from playing their regular-season finale against Oregon and the Pac-12 title game against USC. The school said the decision was for medical reasons. Washington’s opt out of the bowl season leaves the Pac-12 with only three teams available to play in the postseason: Southern California, Oregon and Colorado. Utah, UCLA and Stanford have also said they will not participate.

— The Big East announced Friday that a Dec. 30 game between St. John’s and No. 7 Villanova has been postponed. Earlier this week, Villanova’s game Saturday against No. 17 Virginia at Madison Square Garden was postponed due to a COVID-19-related pause by the Cavaliers. The Wildcats plan to fill that date with a home game against Saint Joseph’s — a makeup of a Nov. 30 game postponed due a positive coronavirus test on the Hawks. No makeup date has been announced.

— Utah’s game Saturday against Washington State will wrap up the Utes’ season. The school says the players have decided to opt out of any potential bowl game. The Utes would become bowl eligible with a victory over the Cougars. Coach Kyle Whittingham says he supports the players’ decision. Utah has won its last two games, including a 38-21 victory at Colorado last Saturday.

— Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19. The school says the 65-year-old does not have symptoms and will remain at home in isolation until Dec. 27. Iowa’s game this weekend with Michigan already had been postponed because of the lingering effects of the Wolverines’ outbreak. Ferentz is the 23rd FBS coach to reveal publicly that he tested positive for the virus. Others include Alabama’s Nick Saban and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, who both missed games.

NFL-NEWS

Broncos cancel practice after strength coach’s COVID-19 test

UNDATED (AP) — The Denver Broncos have canceled their walkthrough ahead of Saturday’s game against Buffalo after strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow tested positive for the coronavirus. Landow tweeted that he was surprised by his test result and has had no symptoms of COVID-19.

Landow is the fourth assistant coach on the Broncos staff to test positive for the virus this season. They’ve had eight players go on the COVID-19 reserve list for infections and four more for close contact, including kicker Brandon McManus this week.

The Broncos have canceled four practices or walkthroughs this year because of the virus.

In other NFL news:

— Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott and offensive tackle Bobby Evans will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets due to coronavirus-related concerns. An unidentified Rams player tested positive Thursday, and five players missed practice. Scott and Evans went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, while linebackers Justin Hollins and Ogbo Okoronkwo and center Brian Allen stayed away from the training complex while the Rams conducted a walkthrough. Hollins, Okoronkwo and Allen are all expected to be eligible to play Sunday.

— Julio Jones’ lingering hamstring injury will keep him out of the Atlanta Falcons’ final home game of the season. The team announced that Jones won’t play in Sunday’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 4-9 Falcons also ruled out safety Riccardo Allen with a concussion, cornerback Darqueze Dennard because of a quad injury and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson with a knee issue. This will be the fifth game that Jones has missed with the hamstring issue, which first struck in Week 3. He is assured of playing the second-fewest games of his 10-year career.

— Dwayne Haskins is set to start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday against Seattle. Starter Alex Smith is out with a right calf injury. Haskins will be making his first start since a Week 4 loss to Baltimore. He relieved Smith in Washington’s most recent game against San Francisco. Coach Ron Rivera benched Haskins after four starts and initially turned to Kyle Allen. After Allen got injured, Smith started an NFL game for the first time since 2018. Washington is 4-1 since Smith took over. The team will also be without standout rookie running back Antonio Gibson because of a toe injury.

— Matthew Stafford is questionable for Detroit’s game Sunday at Tennessee. Stafford is dealing with thumb and rib injuries, and he was limited in practice Friday. The Lions also listed center Frank Ragnow as questionable. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is out, along with offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand and cornerback Darryl Roberts. Stafford was knocked out of Detroit’s loss to Green Bay last weekend because of the rib problem. Chase Daniel replaced him.

— The Miami Dolphins’ top three pass catchers are questionable for Sunday’s game against New England. DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Jakeem Grant rank 1-2-3 in yards receiving this year and all practiced on a limited basis Friday. Six other players are also listed as questionable, including linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without both starting cornerbacks at Baltimore on Sunday. Coach Doug Marrone ruled out Sidney Jones because of an Achilles tendon injury and is unsure whether Tre Herndon will be cleared in time to make the trip. Herndon was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday. If Herndon can’t play, the Jaguars would be down their top four cornerbacks. Veteran D.J. Hayden and first-round draft pick CJ Henderson are on season-ending injured reserve. Jacksonville could end up with rookies Luq Barcoo, Chris Claybrooks and Josiah Scott at the position.

MLB-RAYS-WACHA

Rays sign pitcher Michael Wacha to $3 million, 1-year deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays signed right-hander Michael Wacha (WAH’-kuh) to a $3 million, one-year contract on Friday to fill a void in the rotation with the departure of Charlie Morton.

The 29-year old Wacha has a 60-43 record with a 4.01 ERA over eight seasons. After seven years with the St. Louis Cardinals, he went went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA with the New York Mets in 2020.

Wacha is 4-2 with a 3.34 ERA in six career postseason starts, five coming as a rookie in 2013 when the Cardinals won the National League pennant. He was a National League All-Star in 2015.

Morton signed a a $15 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves last month after Tampa Bay declined his $15 million option. The 37-year-old joined the Rays in 2019 and helped Tampa Bay reach the playoffs the past two seasons. The right-hander was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA during this year’s postseason.

The signing also comes one day after the Rays announced that right-hander Brent Honeywell had arthroscopic elbow surgery that is not expected to affect his 2021 season.

NBA-JAZZ-SALE

NBA approves sale of Jazz to Utah technology entrepreneur

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The NBA’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale Friday of the Utah Jazz to a group led by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, ending the Miller family’s 35-year run as owners of the franchise.

The deal includes Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of a Triple-A baseball club. Part of the sales agreement calls for the team to remain in Utah.

Smith is a cofounder of the Utah-based firm Qualtrics, which was sold to SAP for $8 billion in an all-cash deal finalized last year.

Larry and Gail Miller bought 50% of the Jazz in May 1985 for $8 million, then bought the remaining 50% the following year for $14 million. Forbes, in its annual valuation of franchises, said the Jazz were worth $1.55 billion earlier this year. The Miller family will retain a stake in the franchise.

LPGA TOUR

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko takes lead in LPGA Tour finale

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko took the lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship, putting herself in position to win the season money title in only four events.

Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday in chilly and breezy conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim and 2018 winner Lexi Thompson in the season-ending event.

The $1.1 million winner’s prize, down from $1.5 million last year, is the richest in women’s golf.

Ko is 13th on the money list with $567,925. Inbee Park is the leader with $1,365,138, and Kim second with $1,207,438. Ko also is trying to hold off No. 2 Kim in the world ranking.

In other LPGA NEWS:

— The LPGA Tour didn’t just make it to the end of a challenging year disrupted by the pandemic. It goes into 2021 with a strong schedule. Commissioner Mike Whan announced a 2021 schedule of 34 events and a record $76.45 million in prize money. No tournaments were lost. Two were added. One is a match-play format, the other is co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour. Most noticeable is the Asia swing moving from February to May. That means the LPGA starts next season with seven straight domestic tournaments.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Florida’s Johnson releases video message after collapse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson thanked everyone for their support in a video message Friday. It was his first public appearance since collapsing on the court at Florida State nearly a week ago.

Johnson released a 25-second video on Twitter and Instagram and ended it by doing a Gator chomp that showed an IV line still connected to his right arm. Johnson crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout last Saturday.

He spent two nights at Tallahassee Memorial before being transferred to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side. He remains at Shands UF.

Elsewhere in college sports:

USOPC COMMISSION

Olympians Bellingham, Bremer named to congressional panel

UNDATED (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and former U.S. Olympic Committee executive Norm Bellingham and Olympian Eli Bremer have been named to a congressional committee to study possible reforms in America’s Olympic system. Also chosen by Representative Doug Lamborn of Colorado were athlete agent Peter Carlisle and former Defense Department inspector general Joe Schmitz.

They will make up a quarter of the 16-person commission being created as part of a law passed this year that seeks reforms of the federation now known as the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.