Jackson St. hopes to end skid vs Iowa State

Jackson State (0-4) vs. Iowa State (1-3)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Iowa State. Jackson State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Iowa State lost 74-65 loss at home to Kansas State on Tuesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Javan Johnson, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Solomon Young have combined to score 48 percent percent of Iowa State’s points this season. For Jackson State, Tristan Jarrett, Jayveous McKinnis, Jonas James and Darius Hicks have collectively accounted for 71 percent of all Jackson State scoring.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Rasir Bolton has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. Bolton has 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Jackson State has scored 55.5 points per game and allowed 82.5 over its four-game road losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cyclones have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Iowa State has an assist on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Jackson State has assists on 23 of 60 field goals (38.3 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Jackson State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all SWAC teams.

