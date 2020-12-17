Marist, Manhattan meet in conference play

Sports

Marist (3-1, 1-1) vs. Manhattan (1-1, 1-1)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Marist in a MAAC matchup. Both teams won this past Saturday. Manhattan earned an 87-77 home win over Rider, while Marist emerged with a 56-52 win at Canisius.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Marist’s Michael Cubbage, Raheim Sullivan and Jordan Jones have combined to account for 45 percent of all Red Foxes points this season.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Manhattan is rated second among MAAC teams with an average of 75.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com