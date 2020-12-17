Charleston looks to extend streak vs WCU

Sports

Western Carolina (6-2) vs. College of Charleston (2-3)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. In its last six wins against the Catamounts, College of Charleston has won by an average of 7 points. Western Carolina’s last win in the series came on Feb. 26, 2011, a 70-62 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Brevin Galloway, Zep Jasper, Payton Willis and Osinachi Smart have collectively accounted for 57 percent of College of Charleston’s scoring this season. For Western Carolina, Mason Faulkner, Xavier Cork and Matt Halvorsen have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season.MIGHTY MASON: Faulkner has connected on 44 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Western Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least seven offensive rebounds. The Catamounts are 1-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Catamounts. College of Charleston has 39 assists on 74 field goals (52.7 percent) over its previous three games while Western Carolina has assists on 45 of 90 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

