Central Ark. goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. Central Arkansas (0-6)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Arkansas Bears will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Central Arkansas lost 81-65 to Mississippi State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Rylan Bergersen, DeAndre Jones, Jared Chatham and Samson George have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Blakely has connected on 100 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas went 0-10 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bears scored 68.8 points per contest across those 10 contests.

