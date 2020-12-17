Ball State faces Indiana St.

Sports

Ball State (3-2) vs. Indiana State (1-2)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Ball State in an early season matchup. Ball State knocked off Illinois State by 16 at home on Saturday, while Indiana State fell to Saint Louis on the road on Tuesday, 78-59.

SUPER SENIORS: Ball State has benefited heavily from its seniors. K.J. Walton, Ishmael El-Amin, Brachen Hazen, Miryne Thomas and Luke Bumbalough have collectively accounted for 78 percent of all Cardinals scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: El-Amin has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Ball State’s El-Amin has attempted 34 3-pointers and connected on 29.4 percent of them, and is 8 of 23 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has committed a turnover on just 15.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MAC teams. The Cardinals have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

