C. Michigan looks to extend streak vs W. Michigan

Central Michigan (3-3, 0-0) vs. Western Michigan (1-4, 0-0)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Michigan. Central Michigan has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Broncos. Western Michigan’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2018, an 83-81 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Western Michigan’s Greg Lee, Rafael Cruz Jr. and Jason Whitens have combined to account for 37 percent of all Broncos scoring this season.TERRIFIC TRAVON: Travon Broadway Jr. has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Chippewas have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has 28 assists on 69 field goals (40.6 percent) across its previous three games while Central Michigan has assists on 45 of 94 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan is ranked second in the MAC with an average of 75.2 possessions per game.

