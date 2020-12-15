Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-INDIANA-PURDUE

Indiana-Purdue rivalry game canceled again

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana-Purdue rivalry game has been canceled again.

Both schools had to pull out of last week’s regularly scheduled battle for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues. The game was rescheduled as one of the Big Ten’s championship weekend bonus games, but the seventh-ranked Hoosiers and Boilermakers jointly announced that neither team will be able to play Friday.

It will be the first time in-state rivals have not met in a football season since the Spanish flu pandemic forced cancellations in 1918 and ’19.

VIRUS OUBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-FRISCO BOWL

Frisco Bowl canceled

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The first bowl game scheduled to played this season has been canceled.

The Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday was called off because SMU is having COVID-19 issues. The Mustangs were scheduled to play Texas-San Antonio in Frisco, Texas.

UTSA will instead play in the First Responders Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 26 against an appointment to be determined.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Tennessee hosts Appalachian State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Tennessee hosts Appalachian State in one of tonight’s five college basketball games involving ranked teams.

In other action:

— Number-12 Wisconsin is at home against Loyola of Chicago.

— Illinois opens Big Ten Conference play as it hosts Minnesota. The Illini dropped from sixth to 13th in the rankings after a loss to Missouri.

—Number-15 Florida State hosts Georgia Tech, and number-24 Clemson is at Virginia Tech.

OLYMPICS-TORCH RELAY

Tokyo Games relay opens in 100 days with 10,000 torchbearers

TOKYO (AP) — The torch relay for the Tokyo Games will start in just over three months. It faces the same questions as the Olympics regarding precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the relay is set to begin on March 25 from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. This area of Japan was devastated almost 10 years ago by an earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors.

The relay will travel across Japan and involve 10,000 runners and tens of thousands of officials. This does not include local residents who will want to see the torch go by.