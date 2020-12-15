UNO visits LSU

Sports

New Orleans (1-5) vs. LSU (4-1)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays New Orleans in a non-conference matchup. LSU beat Sam Houston State by 22 points at home on Monday, while New Orleans fell 77-70 at Jacksonville on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors. Troy Green, Damion Rosser, LaDarius Marshall and Lamont Berzat have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 90 percent of all Privateers points over the team’s last five games.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: New Orleans has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 81.7 points during those contests. LSU is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 54.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Privateers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. LSU has 37 assists on 89 field goals (41.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while New Orleans has assists on 40 of 87 field goals (46 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked second among SEC teams with an average of 89 points per game.

