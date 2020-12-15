S. Alabama battles Flagler

Sports

Flagler vs. South Alabama (5-2)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars are set to battle the Saints of NAIA member Flagler. South Alabama is coming off a 76-75 win over Southern Miss in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LOTTIE: Jaizec Lottie has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 30 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 4-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Jaguars scored 74.3 points per contest across those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com