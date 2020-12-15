Rideau,Jr., SC St. visit Liberty

Sports

South Carolina State (0-7) vs. Liberty (5-3)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Floyd Rideau,Jr. and South Carolina State will battle Darius McGhee and Liberty. The freshman Rideau is averaging nine points over the last five games. McGhee, a junior, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.6 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Liberty’s Chris Parker, Elijah Cuffee and Keegan McDowell have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 37 percent of all Flames scoring over the last five games.FLOYD IS A FORCE: Rideau has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: South Carolina State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 55 points and allowing 84.2 points during those contests. Liberty has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 50.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Liberty has 54 assists on 81 field goals (66.7 percent) over its past three matchups while South Carolina State has assists on 21 of 56 field goals (37.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty as a team has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com