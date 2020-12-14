Sports

MLB-INDIANS-NAME CHANGE

Owner says Cleveland could still play 2021 as Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name. They just don’t know to what or when.

Owner Paul Dolan told the Associated Press in an interview Monday that the team will continue to be called Indians until a new name is chosen. That process is in its early stages and it’s possible the team will play their entire 2021 season as the Indians.

After months of discussions with a variety of groups, including Native Americans who have long protested against the team’s use of a moniker and symbols that many deem racist, the American League team is dropping the name it has been known by since 1915.

Cleveland’s move follows a similar decision earlier this year by the NFL’s Washington Football Team, previously known as the Redskins.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Washington pulls out of Pac-12 championship

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC in the conference title game on Friday in Los Angeles.

Washington announced it was withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.

Huskies coach Jimmy Lake said the entire team is isolating as a precaution and another round of testing for the entire team is scheduled for Tuesday. Lake said Washington did not expect to have any offensive lineman — scholarship players or walk-ons — available to play this week because of positive tests and contact tracing.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-POLL

Gonzaga and Baylor on top

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor top the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas round out the top five. West Virginia and Tennessee climbed into the top 10.

No. 16 Missouri, No. 24 Clemson and No. 25 Michigan were new additions to the poll. No. 21 Duke took the biggest tumble by falling 11 spots. No. 13 Illinois also slid seven spots to fall out of the top 10.

The Big Ten has a national-best seven teams in the poll. Virginia Tech, Richmond and Arizona State fell out of the Top 25.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wisconsin and Louisville reschedule

UNDATED (AP) — No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 23 Louisville have rescheduled their Big Ten/ACC Challenge men’s basketball matchup.

The two teams will face off Saturday at noon at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin initially was supposed to host Louisville on Dec. 9, but that game got postponed after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing measures within its program.

In other news:

— Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was “following simple commands” Monday after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville. School officials say that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. Johnson was moved to Gainesville with his mother by his side via helicopter. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of his collapse is being determined.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-WOMEN’S NCAA

Women’s NCAA tournament to have single site

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA plans to host the entire women’s basketball NCAA Tournament in a single geographic area and San Antonio is the likely host site.

The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19. The move matches that of the men’s tournament, which is expected to be played in its entirety in Indianapolis.

The women’s Final Four was already set for San Antonio. The NCAA has begun preliminary talks with the Texas city to hold the entire 64-team tournament in the area.

NFL-EAGLES-HURTS

Hurts will start at quarterback again

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback again for the Philadelphia Eagles when they play at Arizona next Sunday.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz and led Philadelphia to an upset over New Orleans the previous day, will go against the Cardinals.

The rookie ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown as Philadelphia defeated the Saints 24-21, snapping New Orleans’ nine-game winning streak and ending Philly’s four-game slide.

NBA-ROCKETS-HARDEN

Harden practices with Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden is practicing with the Houston Rockets, and coach Stephen Silas says he’ll make his preseason debut Tuesday night.

What the first-year coach wasn’t able to answer were questions about whether the superstar wants to be in Houston as talk swirls that he wants to be traded. Harden missed Houston’s first two preseason games as he went through the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols.

NBA-PISTONS MOVES

Pistons waive Ball and two others

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have waived guard LiAngelo Ball and forwards Louis King and Anthony Lamb. The Pistons announced the moves Monday.

King played on a two-way contract with the Pistons last season. Lamb and Ball were signed earlier this month.

Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.

MLB-RED SOX-RENFROE

Red sox sign Renfroe to one-year deal

BOSTON(AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal.

A first-round draft pick by the Padres in 2013, Renfroe has batted .228 with 97 home runs and 226 RBIs over five seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay. He hit 25 or more homers in three straight seasons for the Padres before struggling with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened season this year, batting .156 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 42 games. He homered twice in the postseason this year.

In three games at Fenway Park over his career, he is 4 for 11 with two homers runs and five RBIs.

In other MLB moves:

— Free agent reliever Greg Holland is staying with the Kansas City Royals. The right-hander has signed a one-year contact for $2.75 million. The 35-year-old Holland was 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA this season for Kansas City. He made 28 appearances and didn’t permit a run in his final 13 games Holland is a three-time All-Star who made his major league debut with the Royals in 2010 and spent his first six seasons with them.

GOLF-US WOMEN’S OPEN

Kim ties comeback record to win Women’s Open

HOUSTON (AP) — A Lim Kim made a U.S. Women’s Open debut she won’t forget.

The 25-year-old South Korean birdied her last three holes and tied the record for the largest comeback to win the biggest event in women’s golf. That makes nine South Korean winners in the last 13 years at the U.S Women’s Open.

Kim won by one shot over Amy Olson and Jin Young Ko in frigid weather at Champions Golf Club in Houston. The Women’s Open concluded Monday because of rain.