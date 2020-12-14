Sports

INDIANS-NAME CHANGE

Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.

Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reports that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades. A team spokesman tells The Associated Press the franchise has no immediate comment on the report.

The Times says the team could make a formal announcement later this week. Cleveland’s decision follows a similar move earlier this year by the NFL’s Washington Football Team, which dropped its Redskins name.

WOMEN’S OPEN

Final round continues today

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Women’s Open champion won’t be decided until today.

The final round was stopped just over an hour after play began Sunday because of heavy rain at Champions Golf Club. The course was drenched, and more rain is in the forecast the rest of the afternoon.

Hinako Shibuno has a one-shot lead over Amy Olson. They were among 24 players who never even got started.

STANFORD-VANDERVEER

Stanford women’s coach ties Pat Summitt’s winning record

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer has tied the late Pat Summitt as the winningest women’s coaches in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,098 as the top-ranked Cardinal beat rival California 83-38.

VanDerveer is a the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm. And if all goes planned, she’s poised to pass Summitt on Tuesday night at Pacific.

WCUP-WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM

Mikaela Shiffrin wins emotional World Cup giant slalom race

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is leading the first run of a World Cup giant slalom in the sunny French Alps.

Overall standings leader Petra Vlhova skied out for the first time this season. Shiffrin navigated a slick set of turns in the final four gates to be 0.07 seconds faster than Marta Bassino. The Italian is seeking a third straight win in giant slalom.

Defending overall champion Federica Brignone is third. She has 0.14 to make up on Olympic champion Shiffrin in the afternoon run at upscale Courchevel.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOKYO OLYMPICS

Vaccines give hope for Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s governor says the growing availability of coronavirus vaccines is a “ray of hope” for hosting the Olympics next summer, as Japan struggles with a new surge in infections.

Governor Yuriko Koike tells The Associated Press that as host city, Tokyo will do “whatever it takes” to successfully achieve the games.

The Olympics were postponed for a year until next July because of the pandemic. Japan’s government has said it will secure enough vaccines to cover all citizens by next June. The country is facing a new rise in cases as the central government delays taking stronger action to avoid further damaging its economy.

FRANCE-SOCCER RIOTS

2 Russians convicted of attack on man at Euro 2016 in France

PARIS (AP) — Two Russians have been convicted of permanently disabling a British soccer supporter in Marseille during the UEFA Euro 2016 championship. Spartak Moscow fan Pavel Kosov was sentenced to 10 years in prison while Mikhail Ivkin was given a three-year sentence at the end of the trial in the southern French port city.

They were accused of “gang violence with weapons, leading to permanent infirmity.” They attacked 55-year-old Andrew Bache during the European Football Championship in June 2016.

Witnesses to the incident say they saw Bache being caught by hooligans, and receiving three or four violent blows to the head, including while he was on the ground.