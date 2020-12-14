No. 15 Fla St. looks for home win vs Ga. Tech

Sports

Georgia Tech (2-2, 0-0) vs. No. 15 Florida State (3-0, 0-0)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Florida State looks for its fourth straight win over Georgia Tech at Donald L. Tucker Center. The last victory for the Yellow Jackets at Florida State was an 86-80 win on Feb. 17, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Bubba Parham and Jordan Usher have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Yellow Jackets points this season.MIGHTY MOSES: Wright has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 4 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Florida State has scored 79.3 points per game and allowed 65.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech is ranked first in Division I with an average of 80.1 possessions per game.

