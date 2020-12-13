Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins

UNDATED (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-10. Arizona beat the New York Giants on a balmy day for December 26-7.

The Dallas Cowboys thumped Cincinnati 30-7, while the Chicago Bears snapped their skid beating Houston 36-7.

Denver held off Carolina on the road 32-27 in the closest of the early afternoon games.

The Kansas City Chiefs had to rally from a 10-point deficit to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title. They wound up beating beating Miami 33-27 to wrap up the early games.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

Coastal breaks into top 10; Alabama still No. 1

UNDATED (AP) — The first top-10 shakeup in more than a month pushed Coastal Carolina to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll. Alabama was a unanimous No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M as those teams held their spots for a sixth straight week.

Surprising losses by Florida and Miami shuffled the rest of the top 10. No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 7 Indiana each moved up one spot and No. 8 Iowa State jumped two.

Then come the unbeaten Chanticleers, the first Sun Belt team to crack the AP’s top 10.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Auburn and Illinois fire their coaches

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn has fired coach Gus Malzahn, who led the Tigers to the national championship game in his first season but could never replicate that success.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing on Sunday, a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. They’re 6-4 after getting blown out by highly ranked teams Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

In other college football news:

— Illinois has fired coach Lovie Smith with one game left in its ninth consecutive losing season. Smith became Illinois’ first Black head football coach when he was hired by athletic director Josh Whitman in March 2016. The longtime NFL coach went 17-39 in five seasons at the school.

— Virginia is not going to a bowl game. A week before bowl announcements are due, on Dec. 20, the Cavaliers announced they will not be entertaining an invitation to a postseason game. The Cavs fell short of the ACC’s desire that all schools play 11 games when its game at Florida State was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 4 Michigan State stays unbeaten, tops Oakland 109-91

UNDATED (AP) — Gabe Brown scored a career-high 20 points, and No. 4 Michigan State used a 13-0 run early in the second half to pull away to a 109-91 victory over Oakland.

Rashad Williams scored 23 of his 36 points in the first half for Oakland, his second straight huge game against a big-name opponent.

The Golden Grizzlies trailed by one shortly after halftime before Michigan State quickly pushed the lead into double digits. Aaron Henry scored 15 points and Joshua Langford contributed 13 for the unbeaten Spartans.

In other Top 25 games:

— Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 3 Iowa beat Northern Illinois 106-53. Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 30.4 points per game, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as coach Fran McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half. It was a season high in scoring for Wieskamp, who played just 19 minutes. It was Iowa’s third game of 100 or more points.

— Miles McBride scored 20 points and No. 11 West Virginia rode a hot-shooting first half to an 87-71 victory over No. 19 Richmond. West Virginia made 10 straight shots during an 18-1 run at the end of the first half for a 52-30 halftime lead. For the game the Mountaineers shot 58% from the floor, including 8 of 14 3-pointers.

— Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and No. 22 Ohio State held off Cleveland State 67-61. The Buckeyes were coming off a good road win at Notre Dame on Tuesday, but struggled to put away the Vikings. C.J. Walker added 16 points and freshman Zed Key had his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. D’Moi Hodge had 14 points and Chris Greene scored 12 for Cleveland State.

— Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and scored 31 points, lifting No. 23 Arizona State to a 71-70 win over Grand Canyon. Grand Canyon rallied from an eight-point deficit to take a 70-68 lead in the final minute on consecutive 3-pointers by Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Alessandro Lever. Arizona called timeout after Lever’s 3 and worked the ball around to Martin in the corner. He made the shot and Blacksher’s final attempt rimmed out.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Florida’s Johnson remains in critical, stable condition

UNDATED (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition at a Tallahassee hospital, a day after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State.

The team provided the update Sunday. No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried off the court.

Florida sent one of its jets to Norfolk, Virginia, to get Johnson’s parents Saturday and take them to Tallahassee to be with their son. Gators coach Mike White also stayed there overnight along with head athletic trainer Dave Werner.

In other college basketball news:

— The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between No. 25 Louisville and North Carolina State because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Cardinals program. Louisville resumed activities on Thursday after a weeklong pause. A previous outbreak wiped out games against UNC Greensboro and Wisconsin. Louisville and Wisconsin are looking to reschedule that meeting but no date has been set.

— Northern Iowa says it won’t play its scheduled men’s basketball matchups with No. 13 Wisconsin or Marshall this week. Coach Ben Jacobson announced Sunday that the team is pausing all basketball activities, including practice and those two games and that the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries have had a major impact on his team and the players it has available.

— Former NCAA administrator Sue Donohoe has died after a brief illness. Donohoe was a longtime board member of the Hall of Fame and a Class of 2020 inductee. The Hall of Fame did not detail what caused her death but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19.

— Jimmy Collins, who coached Illinois-Chicago to the NCAA tournament three times in 14 seasons, has died. He was 74. Collins led UIC to a 218-208 record from 1996 to 2010. The Flames posted four 20-win seasons and made the program’s only NCAA tournament appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

MLB-NEWS

Mets make it official, hire Porter as GM with 4-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter and the New York Mets have finalized a four-year contract that makes him the 14th general manager in franchise history. The 41-year-old Porter spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. He will report to Mets president Sandy Alderson, who has taken charge of baseball operations under new owner Steve Cohen. Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series in Boston’s front office and another with the Cubs before joining the Diamondbacks in 2017.

NHL-OBIT-LACROIX

Architect of 2 Avs Stanley Cup titles, dies at 72

DENVER (AP) — Pierre Lacroix (luh-KWAH’), the astute executive who was the architect of two Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship teams, has died. The Avalanche confirmed his death Sunday at age 72. No cause of death was given.

Lacroix was a driving force behind turning the Avalanche into a perennial power after the team relocated from Quebec to Denver for the 1995-96 season. The Avalanche hoisted the ’96 Stanley Cup Trophy in their first season in the Mile High City and again in 2001.

F1-ABU DHABI GP

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in dominant style

YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in dominant style for his second victory of the season and 10th of his career.

He finished 16 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 18.4 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton, who missed last Sunday’s grand prix in Bahrain with a case of COVID-19. The seven-time F1 champion said after qualifying Saturday that said he was still feeling side effects.

GOLF-WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Fitzpatrick wins World Tour Championship, Westwood wins Race to Dubai title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lee Westwood has clinched the Race to the Dubai title to end a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player for the third time, at the age of 47, after a crazy finish to the DP World Tour Championship won in dramatic circumstances by Matt Fitzpatrick.

Westwood finished in second place outright on 14 under par after a 4-under 68 in his final round. That was enough to jump to the top of the Race to Dubai standings but only after a meltdown by his rivals in the final holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Westwood won what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title for the first time 20 years ago and again in 2009.

GOLF—WOMEN’S OPEN

US Women’s Open set for Monday finish in rainy Houston

HOUSTON — The latest U.S. Women’s Open on the calendar will last one more day because of relentless rain that drenched Champions Golf Club and forced the USGA to suspend the final round until Monday. Hinako Shibuno of Japan, who had a one-shot lead as she goes for a second major, never teed off.