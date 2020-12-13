Sports

Steelers can wrap up AFC North

UNDATED (AP) — Now that an undefeated season is gone, the Pittsburgh Steelers almost seem vulnerable. Losing at home to an NFC East team, as Pittsburgh did Monday to Washington, will give you that look.

The 11-1 Steelers suddenly see the vise closing in the race for the AFC’s top seed and only playoff bye. They are tied with Kansas City, though Pittsburgh owns the tiebreaker for now. Cleveland in the Steelers’ division is two games back, and those archrivals meet on the closing Sunday of the schedule. And in prime time Sunday, Pittsburgh heads to Buffalo, the AFC East leader at 9-3.

The Steelers can wrap up the AFC North with a win and a loss by Cleveland to Baltimore on Monday night. The Steelers will also clinch a playoff spot with a win or a loss by Las Vegas, Miami or Tennessee.

Buffalo also has some scenarios to get in this weekend, but must beat Pittsburgh.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Daniel Jones is active and is expected to start at quarterback for the New York Giants against the Arizona Cardinals. After missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury, Jones practiced fully for the first time on Friday. He was listed as questionable, but he looked good in pregame warmups Sunday.

— The Carolina Panthers are without running back Christian McCaffrey for a fourth straight game with shoulder and thigh injuries keeping him out of his 10th game of the season Sunday against Denver. The Panthers also are without wide receiver D.J. Moore, who remains on the COVID/reserve list. Denver will be without starting left tackle Garett Bolles, who is out with an illness.

— Miami Dolphins leading rusher Myles Gaskin went the COVID-19 list Saturday, a blow to the playoff-contending team on the eve of its game against Kansas City. The Dolphins will also be without injured linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts.

— The Cincinnati Bengals have scratched struggling kicker Randy Bullock against the Dallas Cowboys and will use Austin Seibert after Bullock missed three of his past five field-goal attempts. Cincinnati also will be without injured kick returner Brandon Wilson, who returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown two weeks ago.

— Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen was placed on the COVID-19 list Saturday, a day before he was expected to play a key role against Green Bay.

— Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller has been activated from the COVID-19 list and is expected to play Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Although he never tested positive for the virus, Teller was isolated from his teammates this week after he was in close contact with an infected person outside the Browns. He did not practice but participated in the team’s walk-through Sunday. Teller’s return will mean Cleveland’s offensive line will be intact as the 9-3 Browns try to close in a playoff berth.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SMITH FIRED

Illinois fires coach Lovie Smith after 5 seasons

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday with one game left in its ninth consecutive losing season.

Smith became Illinois’ first Black head football coach when he was hired by athletic director Josh Whitman in March 2016. The longtime NFL coach went 17-39 in five seasons at the school.

Smith’s original deal was for six years and $21 million, but he received a two-year extension through 2023 after Illinois went 4-8 in his third season.

The Illini (ih-LY’-ny) made one postseason appearance under Smith, losing 35-20 to California in the Redbox Bowl in 2019. They were 6-4 last season after a thrilling comeback victory at Michigan State, but then dropped their last three games.

The slide continued into this year, with Illinois losing its first three by a combined 117-45 score. It is 2-5 after it was pushed around in a 28-10 loss at Northwestern on Saturday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OBIT-COLLINS

Jimmy Collins, former UIC coach and Illinois assistant, dies

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Collins, who coached Illinois-Chicago to the NCAA tournament three times in 14 seasons, has died. The school says he died Sunday morning at the age of 74.

Collins led UIC to a 218-208 record from 1996 to 2010. The Flames posted four 20-win seasons and made the program’s only NCAA tournament appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

Collins played for Lou Henson at New Mexico State from 1967-70. He helped the Aggies reach the Final Four in his last season and was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls.

Collins spent 13 seasons as an assistant under Henson at Illinois and was one of the main architects of the 1988-89 “Flyin’ Illini” squad that won 31 games and reached the Final Four. He also recruited Deon Thomas, Illinois’ career scoring leader and a former UIC assistant.

F1-ABU DHABI GP

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in dominant style

YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in dominant style on Sunday for his second victory of the season and 10th of his career. He finished 16 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 18.4 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull enjoyed a rare and significant success over both Mercedes cars.

Alexander Albon completed a good race for Red Bull by finishing fourth ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. The 23-year-old Verstappen had clinched a brilliant pole position on Saturday and made a good start while Bottas comfortably held off Hamilton. The world champion looked off form and drifted back after a few laps.

GOLF-WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Fitzpatrick wins World Tour Championship, Westwood wins Race to Dubai title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lee Westwood has clinched the Race to Dubai title to end a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player for the third time, at the age of 47, after a crazy finish to the DP World Tour Championship won in dramatic circumstances by Matt Fitzpatrick.

Westwood finished in second place outright on 14 under par after a 4-under 68 in his final round. That was enough to jump to the top of the Race to Dubai standings but only after a meltdown by his rivals in the final holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Westwood won what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title for the first time 20 years ago and again in 2009.

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM

World Cup ski race postponed after snowfall in French Alps

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — A women’s giant slalom in the Alpine skiing World Cup was postponed Sunday after heavy snowfall in the French Alps. The International Ski Federation cited “the inconsistency of the snow surface” at Courchevel for moving the race to Monday.

Snow fell throughout Saturday’s race won by Marta Bassino of Italy, with Mikaela Shiffrin fourth in her first World Cup giant slalom since January.

SKI-WORLD CUP-MEN’S DOWNHILL

Shock win for No. 41 starter Cater in World Cup downhill

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — The winner of the first men’s downhill of the World Cup season started long after most broadcasters had switched to other programs. Unheralded No. 41 starter Martin Cater got a shocking win Sunday at Val d’Isere.

The 27-year-old Slovenian’s career-best result was eighth in his 38 previous World Cup downhills. He had seemed unlikely to disturb an already unexpected 1-2 finish. Instead, Cater was 0.22 seconds faster than Otmar Striedinger to deny the Austrian his first career win.