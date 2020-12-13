Sports

Coastal breaks into top 10; Alabama still No. 1

UNDATED (AP) — The first top-10 shakeup in more than a month pushed Coastal Carolina to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday.

Alabama was a unanimous No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M as those teams held their spots for a sixth straight week.

Surprising losses by Florida and Miami shuffled the rest of the top 10. No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 7 Indiana each moved up one spot and No. 8 Iowa State jumped two. Then come the unbeaten Chanticleers, the first Sun Belt Conference team to crack the AP’s top 10.

Georgia landed at No. 10 ahead of Florida at 11. The Gators dropped five spots after losing in bizarre and dramatic fashion to LSU in the fog Saturday night.

Miami plummeted 10 spots to No. 19 after getting blown out by North Carolina. The Tar Heels moved up four spots to No. 16.

Auburn and Illinois fire their coaches

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn has fired coach Gus Malzahn, who led the Tigers to the national championship game in his first season but could never replicate that success.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing on Sunday, a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. They’re 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, getting blown out by highly ranked teams Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. They were also upset by a struggling South Carolina, which wound up firing coach Will Muschamp during the season.

Malzahn went 68-35 in eight seasons and was 39-27 against SEC opponents. He led the Tigers to an SEC title in 2013, his first season, losing to Florida State in the national championship game.

In other college football news:

— Illinois has fired coach Lovie Smith with one game left in its ninth consecutive losing season. Smith became Illinois’ first Black head football coach when he was hired by athletic director Josh Whitman in March 2016. The longtime NFL coach went 17-39 in five seasons at the school. The Illini (ih-LY’-ny) made one postseason appearance under Smith, losing 35-20 to California in the Redbox Bowl in 2019. They were 6-4 last year and fell to 2-5 this season after a 28-10 loss at Northwestern on Saturday.

— Virginia is not going to a bowl game. A week before bowl announcements are due, on Dec. 20, the Cavaliers announced they will not be entertaining an invitation to a postseason game. The school said the decision came after the program’s captains and other leaders met with the team to discuss the postseason. The 5-5 Cavaliers had their regular season end Saturday in a 33-15 loss at Virginia Tech. Virginia fell short of the ACC’s desire that all schools play 11 games when its game at Florida State was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

No. 4 Michigan State stays unbeaten, tops Oakland 109-91

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gabe Brown scored a career-high 20 points, and No. 4 Michigan State used a 13-0 run early in the second half to pull away to a 109-91 victory over Oakland. Rashad Williams scored 23 of his 36 points in the first half for Oakland, his second straight huge game against a big-name opponent.

The Golden Grizzlies trailed by one shortly after halftime before Michigan State quickly pushed the lead into double digits. Aaron Henry scored 15 points and Joshua Langford contributed 13 for the Spartans.

Florida’s Johnson remains in critical, stable condition

UNDATED (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition at a Tallahassee hospital, a day after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State.

The team provided the update Sunday. No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried off the court.

Florida sent one of its jets to Norfolk, Virginia, to get Johnson’s parents Saturday and take them to Tallahassee to be with their son. Gators coach Mike White also stayed there overnight along with head athletic trainer Dave Werner.

In other college basketball news:

— Northern Iowa says it won’t play its scheduled men’s basketball matchups with No. 13 Wisconsin or Marshall this week. The Panthers were scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday and Marshall on Saturday. Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson announced Sunday that the team is pausing all basketball activities, including practice and those two games. Jacobson said the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries have had a major impact on his team and the players it has available. Northern Iowa begins its Missouri Valley Conference schedule Dec. 27 by hosting Missouri State.

— Jimmy Collins, who coached Illinois-Chicago to the NCAA tournament three times in 14 seasons, has died. He was 74. The school announced that Collins died Sunday morning. Collins led UIC to a 218-208 record from 1996 to 2010. The Flames posted four 20-win seasons and made the program’s only NCAA tournament appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2004. Collins played for Lou Henson at New Mexico State from 1967-70. He helped the Aggies reach the Final Four in his final season and was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls. Collins spent 13 seasons as an assistant under Henson at Illinois.

— Former NCAA administrator Sue Donohoe has died after a brief illness. Donohoe was a longtime board member of the Hall of Fame and a Class of 2020 inductee. The Hall of Fame did not detail what caused her death but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19. Donohoe joined the NCAA in 1999 as the director of the women’s basketball championship. She was the vice president of Division I women’s basketball from 2003-2011. Donohoe then became the executive director of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund until her retirement in 2015.

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in dominant style

YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in dominant style on Sunday for his second victory of the season and 10th of his career. He finished 16 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 18.4 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull enjoyed a rare and significant success over both Mercedes cars.

Alexander Albon completed a good race for Red Bull by finishing fourth ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. The 23-year-old Verstappen had clinched a brilliant pole position on Saturday and made a good start while Bottas comfortably held off Hamilton. The world champion looked off form and drifted back after a few laps.

Fitzpatrick wins World Tour Championship, Westwood wins Race to Dubai title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lee Westwood has clinched the Race to Dubai title to end a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player for the third time, at the age of 47, after a crazy finish to the DP World Tour Championship won in dramatic circumstances by Matt Fitzpatrick.

Westwood finished in second place outright on 14 under par after a 4-under 68 in his final round. That was enough to jump to the top of the Race to Dubai standings but only after a meltdown by his rivals in the final holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Westwood won what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title for the first time 20 years ago and again in 2009.