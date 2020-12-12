Sports

T25 BASKETBALL-FLORIDA/FLORIDA STATE

No. 20 FSU tops Florida 83-71 after Gators star collapses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Highly touted freshman Scottie Barnes scored 17 points and No. 20 Florida State extended its dominance against riva Florida with an 83-71 victory that came after the Gators’ best player collapsed on the court and was rushed to a hospital.

Keyontae Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher in the opening minutes and transported to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. Florida officials said he was in critical but stable condition. The Seminoles dominated after his exit and won their seventh straight in the series.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior from Norfolk, Virginia, averaged a team-high 14 points last season to go along with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the Gators with 38 steals. Like most of his teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s ailment was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Catcher James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets are close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen. A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press after other news outlets reported the terms.

McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. He batted .289 with seven homers and 15 RBIs for Chicago this year in 31 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

In other MLB news:

— Pitcher Brandon Morrow is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing a minor league contract. Morrow spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Cubs while struggling with injuries. The 36-year-old right-hander was 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 45 games for the Dodgers in 2017 after being promoted from Triple-A in the middle of the season. In 14 postseason relief appearances, including all seven games in the World Series, Morrow allowed runs in just three appearances.

F1-ABU DHABI GP

Verstappen takes pole position with stunning lap

YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a stunning last lap Saturday and beat both Mercedes cars to take the pole position for Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He was .025 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .086 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton for his first pole of the season and third of his career.

Hamilton has won 11 races this year but missed last Sunday’s Sakhir GP in Bahrain as he recovered from the coronavirus. This denied the seven-time F1 champion the opportunity to equal Vettel’s single-season record of 13 wins, set with Red Bull in 2013. Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton said he is still feeling side effects, including lower energy levels than before, and has lost weight.

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM

Marta Bassino wins World Cup giant slalom; Shiffrin 4th

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Marta Bassino won her second straight World Cup giant slalom of the season on Saturday, and Mikaela Shiffrin placed fourth in her return to the event after an 11-month gap.

The Italian racer finished 0.46 ahead of hard-charging Sara Hector, and 0.59 clear of Petra Vlhova whose three-race winning streak was ended.

Shiffrin finished 1.70 behind Bassino. The American star skied straight out of the finish area without looking back at the big screen broadcasting her run. There were no fans at the race in the upscale French Alps resort.

Shiffrin, the 2018 Olympic champion in giant slalom, last raced the event in the World Cup in January, just before the death of her father. The coronavirus pandemic ended the season early, and a back injury forced her to skip the season-opening giant slalom in October that Bassino won.

SKI-WORLD CUP-MEN’S SUPER-G

Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel gets 1st World Cup win at age 32

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — At age 32, Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel got the first win of his late-blooming career in a World Cup super-G on Saturday.

Caviezel topped a podium with two racers getting their first career top-3 finishes. He was 0.10 seconds faster than Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway and 0.54 clear of Austrian Christian Walder.