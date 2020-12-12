Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

USC and Colorado can claim spots in Pac-12 title game

UNDATED (AP) — A weekend devoid of drama appears to be setting up in college football. Top-ranked Alabama is the only team among the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings playing. The Crimson Tide wrapped up the SEC West last week and will face Florida in the SEC championship game next week. On Saturday Alabama visits Arkansas, which is 3-6 this season. Alabama is a 31-point favorite.

Notre Dame and Clemson are idle until they meet next Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Championship game.

Ohio State had its game against Michigan canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Wolverines program. The No. 5 team in the CFP rankings, Texas A&M, also will be off after having its game against Mississippi called off.

No. 21 Colorado and Utah get an early start Saturday after their game scheduled for Friday night was moved to accommodate television broadcasts. The 10:05 a.m. local time kickoff will mark the earliest start in Folsom Field history.

Utah’s two-year reign as Pac-12 South champion will come to an end, but the Utes can have a say in who takes over because a win by Utah would halt Colorado’s title aspirations. The Buffaloes need a win over the Utes and a UCLA upset of No. 16 USC to claim a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

No. 16 Southern California can lock up a spot in the Pac-12 championship game if it beats UCLA Saturday night. Even if Colorado beats Utah to remain undefeated in the Pac-12 South, the Trojans would go to the title game based on the tiebreaker giving the nod to the team with the higher College Football Playoff ranking.

F1-ABU DHABI GP

Verstappen takes pole position with stunning lap

YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a stunning last lap Saturday and beat both Mercedes cars to take the pole position for Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He was .025 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .086 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton for his first pole of the season and third of his career.

Hamilton has won 11 races this year but missed last Sunday’s Sakhir GP in Bahrain as he recovered from the coronavirus. This denied the seven-time F1 champion the opportunity to equal Vettel’s single-season record of 13 wins, set with Red Bull in 2013. Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton said he is still feeling side effects, including lower energy levels than before, and has lost weight.

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM

Marta Bassino wins World Cup giant slalom; Shiffrin 4th

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Marta Bassino won her second straight World Cup giant slalom of the season on Saturday, and Mikaela Shiffrin placed fourth in her return to the event after an 11-month gap.

Bassino produced the fastest second-run time after trailing world champion Petra Vlhova the first time down in the morning. The Italian racer finished 0.46 ahead of hard-charging Sara Hector, and 0.59 clear of Vlhova whose three-race winning streak was ended.

Shiffrin had been third-fastest in the morning and was again quick in the top sections before losing time in the lower part of a course slowed by steady falling snow. She finished 1.70 behind Bassino. The American star skied straight out of the finish area without looking back at the big screen broadcasting her run. There were no fans at the race in the upscale French Alps resort.

Shiffrin, the 2018 Olympic champion in giant slalom, last raced the event in the World Cup in January. That was just before the death of her father and the spreading coronavirus pandemic which ended the season early. A back injury forced her to skip the season-opening giant slalom won by Bassino in Austria in October.

SKI-WORLD CUP-MEN’S SUPER-G

Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel gets 1st World Cup win at age 32

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — At age 32, Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel got the first win of his late-blooming career in a World Cup super-G on Saturday.

Caviezel topped a podium with two racers getting their first career top-3 finishes. He was 0.10 seconds faster than Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway and 0.54 clear of Austrian Christian Walder.

Caviezel’s victory came at a special place in the French Alps. At Val d’Isère 19 years ago his childhood idol Silvano Beltrametti was left paralyzed by a crash in downhill. Beltrametti has since been a mentor for Caviezel who comes from the same Graubünden region of Switzerland.