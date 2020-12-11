Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Garza scores 34 in 17 minutes, No. 3 Iowa thumps Iowa State

UNDATED (AP) — Luka Garza surged in the second half and finished the game with 34 points in just 17 minutes, lifting No. 3 Iowa over Iowa State 105-77. Garza missed nearly 11 minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul, but he responded with 25 points in the second half. He was 13 of 14 from the field — including 10 of 10 after halftime — and knocked down four straight 3-pointers. The 6-foot-11 senior scored the most points by a Division I player who played less than 20 minutes in a game over the past 25 seasons, according to ESPN.

In other action:

— Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels each hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Villanova past Georgetown 76-63 in the Big East opener for both teams. Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 16 points. Gillespie shook off a slow start and keyed a 15-0 run that put the Wildcats in control of their sixth straight game on the road.

—Marcus Zegarowski scored 22 points, Denzel Mahoney had 20 and No. 8 Creighton used a big run in the second half to pull away and beat Nebraska 98-74. The Bluejays weren’t sharp early but went on a powerful dunk- and 3-pointer-filled 30-7 surge after halftime to bounce back from their one-point loss at No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday. Creighton has won eight of nine against the Cornhuskers and lead the series 28-26.

— Sean McNeil scored 15 points and No. 11 West Virginia rallied in the second half for a 62-50 win over North Texas on Friday. Taz Sherman added 13 points and Derek Culver had 10 points — all in the second half — and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers. West Virginia trailed by eight points at halftime but scored the first 18 points of the second half to take control.

NFL-NEWS

Belichick not ready to move on from Newton

UNDATED (AP) — Bill Belichick is sticking with Cam Newton, after benching the Patriots’ starting quarterback amid one of New England’s worst offensive showings in years.

Newton completed 9 of 16 passes for 119 yards with an interception during Thursday night’s 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and ended the night with a 53.9 passer rating. Jarrett Stidham came on in the fourth quarter for the second straight week and was 5 of 7 for 27 yards. When Belichick was asked afterward who would start Dec. 20 against Miami, the longtime coach replied, “Cam’s our quarterback.”

New England fell to 6-7 after being held without an offensive touchdown for the second time this season and 15th since Belichick became coach in 2000.

In other NFL news:

— The Pittsburgh Steelers will be limited at inside linebacker when they face the Buffalo Bills Sunday after placing Vance Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Avery Williamson will likely make his first start for Pittsburgh in place of Williams. Pittsburgh will also be without injured inside linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Joe Haden. Center Maurkice Pouncey will return to action after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The previously undefeated Steelers are looking to bounce back from a loss to Washington.

— Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury. The team ruled out Jones for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers after he failed to practice all week. Two other starters will also sit out: safety Riccardo Allen with a concussion and offensive guard James Carpenter because of a groin problem. It will be the second straight game Carpenter has missed. Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is listed as questionable. Running back Todd Gurley has been cleared to play despite a knee issue.

— New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. The Cardinals are expected to have veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Fitzgerald spent 13 days on the list and missed two games.

— The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerbacks Breon Borders and Adoree Jackson against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday due to injuries. And, defensive lineman Teair Tart’s one-game suspension was upheld today for stepping on an opponent in last week’s loss to Cleveland. The Titans are 8-4 and tied for the AFC South lead with Indianapolis.

— Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion. Sternberger was injured during the Packers’ last game, a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Reserve guard Simon Stepaniak also won’t play Sunday. Safety Darnell Savage and receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor are questionable.

— Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, right tackle Trent Brown and safety Johnathan Abram are questionable for this week’s key showdown with the Colts. Coach Jon Gruden says all three practiced and that he will have a better gauge on their status when he sees how they feel Saturday. The Raiders are one game behind the Colts in the AFC playoff race. Jacobs missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, Brown has been out the past seven games since testing positive for the coronavirus and Abram sat out last week with an injured knee.

— Jet’s coach has ruled out Linebacker Jordan Jenkins, wide receiver Denzel Mims, right guard Greg Van Roten and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Bennett Jackson for the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday. Leading receiver Jamison Crowder and offensive lineman Pat Elflein are questionable, while running back Frank Gore’s availability is uncertain as he continues to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

— The Detroit Lions have interviewed three internal candidates for their general manager vacancy. Kyle O’Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman have interviewed for the job. O’Brien is the team’s vice president of player personnel, Newmark is director of player personnel, and Lohman is director of pro scouting. The Lions fired GM Bob Quinn late last month along with coach Matt Patricia.

— Washington’s NFL team is banning fans for its last two regular-season home games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team says its games against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20 and against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27 will now be played without spectators. Washington is 5-7 and in contention for the division title in the NFC East.

— The Houston Texans have placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson missed practice on Thursday and the report said his absence was not injury-related. This morning interim coach Romeo Crennel said the running back missed practice for a “personal issue” before Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Georgia Tech football at No. 9 Miami canceled

UNDATED (AP) — A makeup football game between No. 9 Miami and Georgia Tech has been canceled after the Yellow Jackets said they wouldn’t be able to meet the Atlantic Coast Conference’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury made the announcement less than 24 hours after the Yellow Jackets played what turned out to be their regular-season finale, losing to Pittsburgh 34-20. He said the school informed Miami and the ACC that it wouldn’t be able to play the Dec. 19 game at Hard Rock Stadium after receiving a report from its chief medical officer.

In other sports outbreak news:

—The Atlantic Coast Conference says Sunday’s women’s basketball game between No. 2 Louisville and North Carolina has been postponed. The league announced Friday night that the postponement was due to positive COVID-19 tests, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals program.

FBC-UTAH STATE CANCELS

Utah State players opt out of Colorado State game in protest

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State has canceled its football game against Colorado State amid concerns voiced about religious discrimination during the search for a new football coach.

Aggies players issued a statement to Stadium, saying they were opting out of Saturday’s game because of alleged comments made by University President Noelle Cockett about the religious and cultural background of interim coach Frank Maile. Cockett’s comments were reportedly made during a video call on Tuesday with athletic director John Hartwell and the Utah State University Leadership Council to discuss Maile’s candidacy for the permanent head coaching job.

MLB-NEWS

Phillies hire Dombrowski to lead baseball ops

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have hired longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski to be their president of baseball operations.

The 64-year-old Dombrowski has led baseball operations for four teams over more than three decades in the majors, taking a trio of franchises to the World Series. His clubs have won four pennants and two Series titles. His next challenge is to turn around a Phillies team that’s gone nine years without a winning record.

Andy MacPhail is the Phillies’ current president and has planned to retire after the 2021 season. He said in October he would be willing to step aside sooner to make way for a new baseball operations boss.

In other MLB news:

—The Mets have told Jerry Blevins they intend to agree to a minor league contract that would bring the left-hander back to New York. If added to the 40-man roster, the 37-year-old would get a $1.25 million, one-year contract. Blevins pitched for the Mets from 2015-18, going 14-4 with a 3.38 ERA and four saves in 218 relief appearances and one start. He spent 2019 with Atlanta for his 13th big league season, then agreed to a minor league contract with San Francisco in January.

—The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired minor league left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford to complete the Dec. 2 trade that sent former All-Star reliever Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford went 7-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings while splitting the 2019 season between the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A team in Tulsa. He made 21 starts that year. Crawford turns 24 on Feb. 2. There was no minor league season in 2020.

—The Dodgers have promoted Clayton McCullough to first base coach for the 2021 season. McCullough helped oversee the team’s alternate training site during this year’s 60-game season and has served as a minor league field coordinator. He had previous stints as a minor-league manager with the Toronto Blue Jays. The rest of manager Dave Roberts’ staff remains intact, including bench coach Bob Geren, third base coach Dino Ebel and pitching coach Mark Prior.

— The Texas Rangers have re-signed right-hander Jimmy Herget to a major league contract and designated outfielder Scott Heineman for assignment. The 27-year-old Herget’s salary will be $700,000 while on the major league roster and $150,000 if he is assigned to the minor leagues. Herget was 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA in 20 appearances, including one start, for the Rangers during the 60-game season in 2020. Heineman appeared in 24 games over two stints with the Rangers last season, hitting .154.

NHL-RED WINGS-TIMASHOV

Red Wings trade rights to Timashov to Islanders

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have traded the rights to forward Dmytro Timashov to the New York Islanders for future considerations. Timashov turned 24 in October.

He appeared in five games with the Red Wings in 2019-20 after the team claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Feb. 24.

In 44 career NHL games with Detroit and Toronto, he has four goals and five assists. The Maple Leafs drafted Timashov in the fifth round in 2015.

GOLF-WOMEN’S OPEN

No longer a surprise, Shibuno leads by 3 at US Women’s Open

HOUSTON (AP) —Hinako Shibuno is no longer a Cinderella. But the 22-year-old from Japan is still smiling, especially after a 67 gave her a three-shot lead in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Shibuno was a surprise winner last summer at the Women’s British Open. It was her first major and first time playing outside Japan. Now she has celebrity at home and expectations in majors.

But she says she feels the pressure. Arizona State sophomore Linn Grant of Sweden had a 69 and was four back. Grant and Kaitlyn Papp, another shot behind, were among six amateurs to make the cut.

GOLF-PRESIDENTS CUP-MEDINAH

Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah in 2026

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Americans will get another crack at winning a cup at Medinah. This time it will be the Presidents Cup. The golf course in the Chicago suburbs was awarded the 2026 matches.

Medinah is famous for Tiger Woods winning the PGA Championship twice there and for hosting the U.S. Open three times. But its most recent memory was the 2012 Ryder Cup. The Americans had a 10-6 lead going into the last day when Europe staged the greatest comeback by a visiting team in Ryder Cup history.

The Presidents Cup will be at Quail Hollow in North Carolina in 2022 and Royal Montreal in 2024.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-SPONSORS

Tokyo Games sponsors being asked to pay more

TOKYO (AP) — Domestic sponsors have already contributed a record of $3.3 billion to help pay for the Tokyo Olympics. That’s at least twice as much as any previous Games. But it’s still not enough. Now sponsors are being asked to pay millions more to cover some of the soaring costs of the one-year postponement.

This comes as Japanese businesses are battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, raising doubts about re-investing in an Olympics that may be short on fans but long on pandemic-related rules that will curtail sightseeing and spending.

Tokyo has signed up nearly 70 domestic sponsors for these Olympics. The Tokyo Games are to open on July 23, 2021.