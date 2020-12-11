Rhode Island pays visit to WKU

Sports

Rhode Island (3-3) vs. Western Kentucky (4-2)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island pays visit to Western Kentucky in a non-conference matchup. Western Kentucky beat Gardner-Webb by two points at home on Thursday, while Rhode Island fell 73-62 at Wisconsin on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Rhode Island has benefited heavily from its seniors. Fatts Russell, Jeremy Sheppard, Antwan Walker and Makhi Mitchell have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Rams points over the team’s last five games.FATTS IS A FORCE: Russell has connected on 25 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hilltoppers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. Western Kentucky has 48 assists on 88 field goals (54.5 percent) over its past three outings while Rhode Island has assists on 24 of 71 field goals (33.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Rams have averaged 29.5 free throws per game.

