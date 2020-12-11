No. 22 Ohio State battles Cleveland St.

Sports

Cleveland State (0-2) vs. No. 22 Ohio State (4-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ohio State hosts Cleveland State in an early season matchup. Ohio State won over Notre Dame 90-85 on Tuesday, while Cleveland State fell 101-46 at Ohio on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State’s Justice Sueing, CJ Walker and Kyle Young have combined to score 41 percent of all Buckeyes points this season.JUMPING FOR JAYSON: Jayson Woodrich has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. has attempted 27 3-pointers and connected on 40.7 percent of them, and is 9 for 22 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.6 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the country. The Cleveland State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

