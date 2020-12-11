No. 2 Baylor looks for home win vs No. 13 Texas

Sports

No. 13 Texas (5-1, 0-0) vs. No. 2 Baylor (4-0, 0-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Baylor looks for its fifth straight win over No. 13 Texas at Ferrell Center. The last victory for the Longhorns at Baylor was a 67-59 win on Feb. 1, 2016.

LEADING THE WAY: Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III have led the Longhorns. Ramey has averaged 14.7 points while Coleman has put up 14.5 points and 4.8 assists per game. The Bears have been led by juniors Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell. Butler has averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals while Mitchell has put up 12.5 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Coleman has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Texas field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Baylor has an assist on 55 of 89 field goals (61.8 percent) over its past three contests while Texas has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.8 percent. The Bears have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game.

