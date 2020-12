Sports

NFL-PATRIOTS/RAMS

Ahead of rematch, Rams’ Super Bowl loss to Pats still stings

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams host the New England Patriots Thursday night in the franchises’ first meeting since the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Sean McVay, Jared Goff, Aaron Donald and the rest of the remaining Rams would love a measure of redemption for their dismal performance in that 13-3 loss. Both teams need strong performances with a short turnaround to keep their positions in the playoff race.

Los Angeles is in first place in the NFC West at 8-4, while New England has clawed into the AFC hunt with four wins in five games to move to 6-6.

NBA-NEWS

NBA reports 8 more positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA says eight more players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total so far this season to 56.

Of those, the first 48 tested positive in the league’s initial return-to-market testing phase that went from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. Those tests showed a leaguewide positivity rate of about 9%. The next eight came from a batch of 541 players tested in the week that began Dec. 2. For that span, the positivity rate was just under 1.5%.

Preseason games across the NBA begin tomorrow and the regular season is scheduled to begin with two games on Dec. 22.

In other NBA news:

— Paul George wants to retire with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he took a step in that direction Thursday by signing a multi-year contract extension. The six-time All-Star could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. Instead, the team locked down his services, ensuring George will remain not far from where he grew up in Palmdale. George said recently that he wants to retire as a Clipper. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and shot a career-high 41% from 3-point range in his first season with the team.

— The Indiana Pacers say starting forward T.J. Warren and backup guard Brian Bowen II will miss time with injuries. Warren has plantar fascitis in his right foot and is listed as week to week. Bowen is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a partially torn groin muscle. Warren averaged 19.8 points and shot 53.6% from the field last season, his first with Indiana, both career-bests. Bowen spent most of last season playing in the G-League but made six appearances with Indiana.

MLB-NEWS

Adam Eaton and White Sox finalize $8 million, 1-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract that guarantees $8 million. Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.

Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, Dane Dunning and Reynaldo López. Eaton helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. They declined their option on him after he hit .226 in 41 games last season.

In other MLB news:

— Infielder Nate Lowe was traded from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays to the Texas Rangers for minor league catcher and outfielder Heriberto Hernandez. As part of the swap, Tampa Bay also acquired minor league infielder Osleivis Basabe and minor league outfielder Alexander Ovalles, and Texas obtained minor league first baseman Jake Guenther and a player to be named. The 25-year-old Lowe hit .224 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 21 games last season was was 0 for 3 in the wild-card playoff against Toronto, his only postseason appearances.

— Chadwick Tromp and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a one-year deal after the team declined to tender a contract to the rookie catcher from Aruba before last week’s deadline. He gets a salary of $583,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. Tromp announced on social media he would be returning to the Giants, who initially signed him to a minor league deal for last season. The 25-year-old Tromp batted .213 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games last season.

— Pittsburgh has taken right-hander Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels organization with the first of 18 picks in the major league phase of the winter meeting draft of players not protected on 40-man rosters. The 22-year-old Soriano was 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts for the Arizona Rookie League Angels in 2019 and 5-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances for Burlington of the Class A Midwest League. He missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

NFL-NEWS

McCaffrey not expected to play vs. Broncos

UNDATED (AP) — Christian McCaffrey seems likely to spend another week watching from the sideline.

The 2019 All-Pro running back did not practice on Thursday and coach Matt Rhule said “at this point I do not expect him to play” on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Both teams are 4-8.

McCaffrey missed six games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain. He has missed the past three games with a shoulder sprain but was expected to return this week. However, Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh while working out last week and hasn’t been right since.

In other NFL news:

— The Chicago Bears closed their facility for a few hours Thursday and pushed back practice because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Bears initially called off practice in the morning and sent players in the building home before changing course in the afternoon. The person who tested positive has been notified and is self-isolating. The team placed three practice squad players on the COVID list this week but coach Matt Nagy says the team doesn’t think the latest positive test was related to those cases.

— New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is dealing with a family matter and will miss the game Sunday at Seattle. Mims left the team Wednesday to travel home to Texas to handle the situation and was not yet back Thursday. Coach Adam Gase ruled Mims out against the Seahawks because the receiver would not be able to go through the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols in time when he returned to play Sunday. The second-round draft pick missed the first six games while recovering from hamstring issues, but has 19 catches for 324 yards in the six games since.

— Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City’s standout tight end Travis Kelce (KEL’-see) are among the 32 finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back. The award will be presented during Super Bowl week at the NFL Honors television show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Boston College decides to end season, skip bowl game

UNDATED (AP) — Boston College has opted out of playing in a bowl game.

Coach Jeff Hafley said on Thursday that after speaking with his players the team decided to end its season.

The Eagles managed to make it through the entire season with just one positive COVID-19 test and played all 11 games on the schedule. But Hafley said the season has been a strain on the players.

The Eagles went 6-5, and 5-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference to qualify for a postseason game for the fifth straight year. But the shuffling of the schedules has left everyone on edge.

Athletic director Pat Kraft said he was concerned that the players would spend another three weeks away from their families with no guarantee that the bowl game would actually kick off.

In other virus-related college football news:

— The regular season-ending football game between No. 23 Texas and Kansas, which had already been pushed back to Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Jayhawks program, has now been canceled due to an outbreak among the Longhorns. Texas returned three positive tests after blowing out Kansas State last week, prompting school officials to shut down practice. The Longhorns had a walkthrough Wednesday only to discover there were more positive tests. Kansas will finish 0-9, its second winless season since 2015. Prior to that, the Jayhawks hadn’t gone without a win since 1954.

— Washington continued to pause its football activities on Thursday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, casting serious doubt over this weekend’s scheduled game against Oregon. In a statement, Washington said the status of the game against the Ducks would be shared when more information becomes available. The Huskies initially canceled practice on Wednesday due to a rise in the number of cases. Washington was awaiting additional PCR tests to confirm positive results. The school did not release the number of positive tests. During his radio coaches show on Wednesday night, Washington coach Jimmy Lake said the number of cases and the lack continuity to them has left the school’s medical staff baffled. — West Virginia has paused all football activities for the next seven days and will not host No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday due to a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing in the football program. Athletic director Shane Lyons says the game will not be rescheduled. The next game for the Sooners will instead be the Big 12 championship game against No. 10 Iowa State in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

— In the Mid-American Conference, Miami (Ohio)’s game at Bowling Green was also canceled Thursday.

OLYMPICS-USOPC-PROTEST RULE

USOPC hears athletes, won’t punish protesters

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has responded to calls from American athletes by announcing it won’t sanction them for raising their fists or kneeling on the medals stand at next year’s Tokyo Games and beyond.

It’s a response to a set of recommendations from a USOPC athlete group that seeks changes to the much-maligned Rule 50 of the IOC Olympic Charter, which prohibits inside-the-lines protests at the games. It was this rule that most famously led to the ouster of U.S. medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City after the sprinters raised their fists on the medals stand to protest racial inequality in the United States.

TENNIS-OBIT-OLMEDO

Wimbledon champ, tennis Hall of Famer Alex Olmedo dies at 84

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Olmedo, who won the Wimbledon and Australian Championships singles titles in 1959 and was later inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, has died.

Alejandro Olmedo was born in Peru in 1936 and moved to the United States as a teenager. He won NCAA tennis championships in singles and doubles at Southern California. Olmedo led the United States to the 1958 Davis Cup trophy. In 1959, he won singles titles at two Grand Slam tournaments and was runner-up at a third. He was inducted into the Rhode lsland-based International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987.

Citing Olmedo’s son, Alejandro Jr., the hall says Olmedo died Wednesday of brain cancer. He was 84.