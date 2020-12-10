The Latest: South Carolina basketball pauses team activities

Sports

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

South Carolina has called off its men’s basketball game at George Washington on Monday because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The team paused activities Tuesday and canceled a home game with Wofford scheduled for Thursday. The school said the earliest the team could resume activities was Dec. 16 and only if there are no further positive tests between now and then.

___

Georgia has canceled its women’s basketball game against Radford because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Highlanders’ program.

The Lady Bulldogs (5-0) were scheduled to host Radford (0-2) on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Highlanders last played Sunday. They lost to Marshall 69-58.

Georgia has no plans to schedule a replacement game.

___

