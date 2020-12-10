St. Louis puts streak on line vs Evansville

Sports

Evansville (1-3) vs. Saint Louis (4-0)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it battles Evansville. Evansville snuck past Eastern Illinois by three points on Wednesday. Saint Louis is coming off an 88-65 win over Central Arkansas on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Evansville’s Noah Frederking, Jax Levitch and Evan Kuhlman have collectively scored 51 percent of all Purple Aces points this season.SHAMAR CAN SHOOT: Shamar Givance has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Saint Louis has scored 92.3 points per game and allowed 63 over its four-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Billikens have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Purple Aces. Saint Louis has an assist on 68 of 106 field goals (64.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Evansville has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis is rated first among A10 teams with an average of 92.3 points per game.

