No. 20 Fla St. looks to extend streak vs Florida

Florida (3-0) vs. No. 20 Florida State (2-0)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida. In its last six wins against the Gators, Florida State has won by an average of 10 points. Florida’s last win in the series came on Nov. 29, 2013, a 67-66 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida State’s M.J. Walker has averaged 18 points while Balsa Koprivica has put up 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Gators, Keyontae Johnson has averaged 19.7 points and six rebounds while Tre Mann has put up 15.3 points and four assists.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42.9 percent. The Seminoles have averaged 18 offensive boards per game.

