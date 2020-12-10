Kennesaw St. faces Thomas University

Sports

Thomas University vs. Kennesaw State (2-2)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls are set to battle the Night Hawks of NAIA program Thomas University. Kennesaw State lost 93-58 at Creighton in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Kennesaw State’s Chris Youngblood, Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud have collectively scored 35 percent of all Owls points this season.SOLID SPENCER: Through four games, Kennesaw State’s Spencer Rodgers has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 1-12 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Owls put up 56.4 points per matchup across those 13 contests.

